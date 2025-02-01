Menu Explore
2 men try to sexually assault woman in cab in Bengaluru

ByCoovercolly Indresh
Feb 01, 2025 05:46 AM IST

Two men allegedly forcibly entered a cab, which was booked by a 24-year-old woman, and attempted to sexually assault her in the Banaswadi police station limits in Bengaluru. The woman, a resident of Kammanahalli, managed to escape the assault and filed a complaint with police, officers aware of the matter said on Friday.

The woman exited the cab and started running towards her home when one of the men chased her and grabbed her by the neck. (Representational image)

Police have registered a case in this connection and launched an investigation, they added.

According to police, the incident took place around 2am on Monday. The woman booked a cab, belonging to a ride-hailing services company, from Kammanahalli to pick up a friend in Whitefield. After the cab arrived, two unidentified men entered the vehicle as soon as she sat down. A confrontation between the driver and the assailants ensued, leading to panic and chaos, they added.

In an attempt to flee, the woman exited the cab and ran toward her home. However, one of the men chased her and grabbed her by the neck, while the other tried to rip her cloths off. The woman screamed for help, prompting nearby residents to rush to her help. By the time help they arrived, the men managed to flee from the spot, police said.

Banaswadi police inspector Arun Kumar confirmed that a case was filed on January 30 following the woman’s complaint. “We have opened a case under sections 74 (outraging the modesty of a woman) and 75 (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. The victim described the suspects as being in their 20s or 30s,” he said.

Due to the absence of CCTV footage at the crime scene, police are reviewing surveillance from nearby areas in hopes of identifying the suspects. “We have formed separate teams to track down the culprits at the earliest,” Kumar added.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News and Top Headlines from India.
