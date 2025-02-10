Menu Explore
Bengaluru man attacks four in drunken brawl in Indiranagar, police refute ‘serial’ killer claims

ByAnagha Deshpande
Feb 10, 2025 12:06 PM IST

In Bengaluru's Indiranagar, a drunken man attacked four individuals, including two street vendors. The suspect, a known mobile thief, is on the run.

A man allegedly attacked four people in separate incidents in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Saturday night while under the influence of alcohol. Among the victims were two pani puri vendors.

Police are actively searching for the accused as investigations continue.
Police are actively searching for the accused as investigations continue.

Bengaluru East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, speaking to HT.com, confirmed that the accused is a habitual mobile thief. "He was drunk when he assaulted four individuals. He is currently on the run, and four FIRs have been registered against him," Jain stated.

Amid speculation on social media labeling the suspect a "serial killer," Jain dismissed the claims as false. He further warned that individuals spreading such misinformation online would soon receive legal notices.

Police are actively searching for the accused as investigations continue.

More details awaited.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
