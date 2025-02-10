Bengaluru man attacks four in drunken brawl in Indiranagar, police refute ‘serial’ killer claims
In Bengaluru's Indiranagar, a drunken man attacked four individuals, including two street vendors. The suspect, a known mobile thief, is on the run.
A man allegedly attacked four people in separate incidents in Bengaluru’s Indiranagar on Saturday night while under the influence of alcohol. Among the victims were two pani puri vendors.
Bengaluru East Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kuldeep Kumar Jain, speaking to HT.com, confirmed that the accused is a habitual mobile thief. "He was drunk when he assaulted four individuals. He is currently on the run, and four FIRs have been registered against him," Jain stated.
Amid speculation on social media labeling the suspect a "serial killer," Jain dismissed the claims as false. He further warned that individuals spreading such misinformation online would soon receive legal notices.
Police are actively searching for the accused as investigations continue.
More details awaited.
