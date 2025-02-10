Bengaluru gets metered taxis with no surge or peak-hour pricing, app launch soon

Bengaluru residents now have a new alternative to app-based cabs, as metered taxis have been introduced in the city. The Nagara Metered Taxis promise fair pricing with no peak-hour charges, hidden fees, or inflated fares during rain—a welcome relief for daily travelers. Unlike app-based ride services, Nagara taxis will strictly follow metered fares.(X/@NagaraAuto)

How it works

These taxis come equipped with a green and red indicator light—a green light signals availability, while a red light means the taxi is occupied. Unlike app-based ride services, Nagara taxis will strictly follow metered fares, ensuring passengers are charged fairly.

A Nagara metered taxi driver, in a video shared on X, revealed that their mobile app will be launched in about 15 days. However, the app will only be used for location pickup and drop-off details—all billing will be done based on the taxi meter. The only exception to the standard fare structure is a 10 per cent surcharge between midnight 12 am and 6 am.

Sharing an update on X, Nagara Metered Auto wrote, "We have been working very hard, and our tech stack is coming up nicely. Please do watch this short video on how Nagara is going to completely transform mobility through professional drivers. Our business model is based on the core principles of transparency, regulatory compliance, and fare reliability."

How did X users react?

X users welcomed the launch of Nagara Metered Taxis, with many praising the initiative for bringing transparency and fair pricing to Bengaluru’s commute options.

Several users congratulated the team and encouraged them to expand further. One user inquired whether the service would be available in areas like Kengeri and Kumbalagodu, to which Nagara Metered Auto responded that the taxis would operate across the entire city.

They assured commuters that once the app is launched, they would be able to book rides from anywhere. Until then, passengers can hail Nagara-branded taxis or autos directly on the street and enjoy metered fares without surge pricing.

