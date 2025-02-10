Aero India 2025 begins in Bengaluru today: From fighter jets to business meets, here’s what to expect

Bengaluru is all set to witness a spectacular showcase of air power and innovation as the Aero India Show 2025 takes off at Yelahanka Air Force Station from February 10 to 14. Preparations ahead of the Aero India 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru.(PTI)

The biennial event, a landmark in India’s aerospace and defence sector, will bring together top aviation experts, global defence leaders, and technology innovators.

With high-speed aerial maneuvers, advanced aircraft displays, and strategic business discussions, the event is expected to draw thousands of visitors, from industry professionals to aviation enthusiasts.

Here’s what to look forward to:

The skies over Bengaluru will come alive with breathtaking aerobatic displays. The Indian Air Force’s famed Surya Kiran and Sarang teams will mesmerize spectators with precision flying, while international aerobatic squads will add to the excitement. In a first, the 'Aero India' mega event will witness participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities - the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II.

In a first, US Air Force's F-35 fifth generation fighter aircraft is participating at the Aero India air show.

"For the 15th time, the United States is proud to participate in Aero India 2025 -- Asia's premier aerospace and defense trade show exhibition. The United States will showcase a range of advanced aircraft, reinforcing the strong and growing defense and aerospace partnership between the United States and India, which share a commitment to promoting regional security, stability, economic prosperity through diversified trade, and strategic investment ties," a statement by the US embassy stated.

The event will feature a vast exhibition showcasing the latest advancements in military aviation, defence systems, and aerospace technology. From next-generation fighter jets and helicopters to unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and missile defence systems, the exhibition will offer a glimpse into the future of air warfare. Indian defence giants like Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) will unveil their latest innovations, including the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (Tejas) and the Advanced Light Helicopter (Dhruv).

Aero India 2025 will spotlight India’s emerging role as an aerospace innovation hub with a dedicated pavilion for start-ups. This space will provide a platform for budding entrepreneurs in defence and aviation to showcase groundbreaking technologies, engage with investors, and collaborate with industry leaders.

One of the most significant gatherings at the event will be the Defence Ministers’ Conclave, where top policymakers from around the world will discuss global security dynamics, defence partnerships, and strategic collaborations. This high-profile meeting is expected to pave the way for new international defence agreements and technology-sharing initiatives.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)