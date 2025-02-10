Aero India 2025 begins today: IAF, Army chiefs take historic flight; grand air show set to unfold | Details

In a first, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi and Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal AP Singh took to the skies together in the indigenous Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas on Sunday, ahead of the Aero India 2025 event in Karnataka's Bengaluru. Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Upendra Dwivedi undertakes a joint sortie with Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal AP Singh in Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas, at the Air Force Station, Yelahanka in Bengaluru on Sunday.(adgpi-x)

This historic flight, featuring two service chiefs in the cockpit, highlights the growing synergy between the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force (IAF).

“It was the best moment of my life. As you are aware Air Chief Marshal AP Singh is my course mate and we have been together since our NDA days. I wish he had met me earlier; I would have changed my option to the Air Force. I have told earlier also if I had gone to the Air Force, I would have been a fighter pilot. From today AP Singh is also my guru. I relished. I must admire the kind of challenge Air Force pilots take. It's a good start for Aero India 2025,” Dwivedi told reporters.

The Tejas, developed entirely in India, represent the country's commitment to ‘Aatmanirbharta’ (self-reliance) in defence.

Aero India, a biennial air show and aviation exhibition, will be held from February 10 to 14 at Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru. The premier event provides a platform for defence industry leaders to collaborate and showcase advanced technologies, aiding the Indian Armed Forces in modernising their operational capabilities.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the 15th edition of 'Aero India', touted as Asia's largest air show, and an India Pavilion at the venue. Speaking at the Curtain Raiser event on Sunday, he stressed the government's push to transform the aerospace sector, enabling India to produce indigenous fighter jets like LCA Tejas and Prachand. He further highlighted that India is not only designing and developing major defence equipment but has also established a robust supply chain for the same.

Navy's MiG-29K, anti-ship helicopters on display

The Indian Navy will showcase a range of naval aviation assets at Aero India 2025, including the MiG-29K, Seaking 42B, Kamov 31, MH-60R, and other anti-ship and airborne early warning helicopters.

The Light Combat Aircraft (Navy), designed by the Aeronautical Design Agency (ADA) and manufactured by HAL, will be displayed in the exhibition area.

A scaled model of the future Twin Engine Deck-Based Fighter (TEDBF), a fourth-generation deck-borne fighter designed by ADA, will be exhibited in the India Pavilion.

The Navy has transitioned from a "Buyer's Navy" to a "Builder's Navy," with over 60 warships under construction in Indian shipyards. A vision document, “Aatmanirbhar Indian Naval Aviation: Technological Roadmap 2047,” will be released during the event, outlining the future course for indigenous naval aviation capabilities.

The Navy's fly-past will feature the ‘Varuna’ formation, symbolising victory, with P-8I in the lead, flanked by MiG-29K and Hawk 132 aircraft. The India Pavilion will showcase indigenous defence projects developed by the Indian Navy in collaboration with DRDO and industry, including advanced missiles, air droppable search and rescue kits, logistics containers, MiG-29K carrier-borne systems, and lightweight torpedoes.

In a first, the mega event will witness participation of two of the world's most advanced fifth-generation fighter aircraft equipped with stealth capabilities --- the Russian Su-57 and the American F-35 Lightning II, the Defence Ministry said on Sunday.

What else is expected at Aero India 2025?

The India Pavilion at Aero India 2025 will symbolise the ‘Flight of Self-Reliance’, showcasing India's progress toward becoming a global aerospace and defence powerhouse. The pavilion will feature five zones displaying indigenous capabilities in aero aviation, land aviation, naval aviation, defence-space, and niche technology domains.

The country’s complete defence ecosystem, including DPSUs, design houses, private corporates, MSMEs, and start-ups, will present over 275 exhibits. The Central Area exhibits will feature marquee platforms such as the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) and Combat Air Teaming System (CATS).

Aero India 2025, a flagship defence and aerospace event, will bring together global industry leaders, government officials, technology experts, and strategists. Over 100 Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) have confirmed participation, including 55 from 19 countries (USA, France, Russia, South Korea, UK, Japan, Israel, Brazil, etc.), 35 Indian companies (L&T, Adani Defence, Mahindra Defence, BrahMos Aerospace, etc.), and 16 DPSUs.

Major foreign OEMs, including Airbus (France), Ultra Maritime (USA), GNT (South Korea), Mitsubishi (Japan), Rafael (Israel), and Safran (France), will showcase future plans, collaborations, and partnerships with Indian companies. The event will focus on joint ventures, production of spare parts, development of aero-engines, setting up of MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Operations) facilities, and establishment of R&D centers in India.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)