Aero India 2025: All you need to know about dates, venue, and ticket booking

The 15th edition of Asia's largest aerospace and defence exhibition, “Aero India 2025” will take place from February 10 to 14 at the Air Force Station in Yelahanka, Bengaluru, Karnataka. The last two days, February 13 and 14, will be open to the public, featuring spectacular air displays and static exhibitions of advanced military platforms. (File)(PTI)

According to the ministry of defence, the event, with the theme “The Runway to a Billion Opportunities,” aims to strengthen global partnerships, promote indigenisation, and explore new opportunities within the global aerospace value chain.

The first three days, February 10, 11, and 12, will be dedicated to business engagements, offering a platform for Indian and international companies to collaborate.

Also Read | Bengaluru airport announces flight disruptions ahead of Aero India 2025 show. Check details

The last two days, February 13 and 14, will be open to the public, featuring spectacular air displays and static exhibitions of advanced military platforms. Key highlights include the curtain-raiser, inaugural ceremony, Defence Ministers' Conclave, CEOs' Round Table, Manthan Start-up Event, and dynamic aerobatic performances.

What to expect?

A key highlight of Aero India 2025 is the Defence Ministers' Conclave, themed "BRIDGE--Building Resilience through International Defence and Global Engagement." This platform aims to foster strategic partnerships, focusing on enhancing global resilience and cooperation in response to shifting geopolitical challenges.

Bilateral meetings with top officials, including the Raksha Mantri, Raksha Rajya Mantri, Chief of Defence Staff, and others during Aero India 2025 will strengthen defence ties and open new avenues for collaboration with allied nations.

The India Pavilion will prominently feature India's commitment to the Make-in-India initiative, showcasing the country's indigenous defence manufacturing capabilities and advanced technologies. The pavilion will also highlight innovations by Indian start-ups, with the iDEX Pavilion dedicated to cutting-edge products developed by entrepreneurs.

Aero India has a rich history, with 14 successful editions since 1996. The 2023 edition attracted over 7 lakh visitors, delegates from 98 countries, and 809 exhibitors, leading to partnerships and announcements valued at more than ₹ 75,000 crore.

Date and venue of Aero India 2025

Aero India 2025 will be held from February 10 to 14, with February 13 and 14 open to visitors for spectacular aerial displays and exhibitions that promise to captivate audiences.

Here's how visitors can book tickets

Visit the official Aero India website at aeroindia.gov.in. Select “Visitor Registration” and sign up. Choose the type of pass you prefer, with options including Business, General Public, and ADVA (Aerospace & Defence Visitors Association). Fill in your personal information, such as your name, contact number, nationality, and organization details. Complete the registration by paying a fee of ₹ 1000/-. After successful registration, you will receive a confirmation email with your pass details.

Dress code for exhibitors

Exhibitors are required to dress formally in a lounge suit, national dress, service uniform, or other appropriate attire. The Organisers have the authority to assess whether an exhibitor's clothing is suitable and aligns with the exhibition's standards.

The Aero India 2025 exhibitor manual also strictly prohibits nudism in any form.

Exhibitor badges

Admission to the event will be granted to exhibitors only through badges, while bona fide visitors can enter with invitation tickets, badges, or QR-based codes issued by the organizers. No other form of invitation or ticket will be accepted.

Exhibitor entry is permitted only with valid badges, as outlined in the Terms & Conditions. Personnel details for stall management must be submitted online via the Aero India 2025 website. After registration, an E-badge with a unique QR code will be generated. Badges must be worn at all times for identification and are non-transferable. Indian company personnel representing foreign participants can apply for exhibitor passes if nominated by the foreign company through an official letter.