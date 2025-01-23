Aero India 2025: Meat ban around Bengaluru's Yelahanka likely to be revoked by civic body - Report

The Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels Association (BBHA) has announced that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) is likely to withdraw its controversial meat ban order ahead of the Aero India 2025 event, following criticism from restaurant owners and other businesses, reported The Indian Express. However, as per The Indian Express, no formal confirmation has been issued by the BBMP. BBMP sources indicated that revoking meat ban is under review, and an official decision regarding the revocation of the ban is yet to be finalized.

Also Read - Bengaluru man discovers flatmate left geyser on for 4 months: ‘Might need a loan for electricity bill’

According to the report, BBMP sources indicated that the matter is under review, and an official decision regarding the revocation of the ban is yet to be finalized. On Wednesday, BBHA released a press statement urging BBMP Commissioner Tushar Girinath to repeal the directive. The association emphasized that shutting down eateries, pubs, and bars in Yelahanka between January 23 and February 17 would severely affect business operations. BBHA President P.C. Rao stated that Girinath decided to withdraw the closure order after their appeal.

Also Read - Bengaluru bank manager’s gold and cash stolen from her own locker, case filed: Report

Why backlash

The association called the month-long restriction “unscientific” and warned that it could negatively impact over 5,000 establishments, including small eateries, pubs, and luxury hotels. In a letter dated January 20, the association highlighted the economic strain such a decision would impose on the hospitality sector. They also questioned the necessity of the ban, arguing that many establishments already have efficient garbage management systems to prevent food waste from attracting birds. Additionally, they noted the inconsistency of the rule, pointing out that meat would likely be served within the Air Force Station during the event.

Labeling the move “impractical and disruptive,” the association warned that it would interfere with weddings, corporate events, and other gatherings scheduled during this period, leading to significant financial losses for businesses.

The original BBMP directive, issued on January 17 by the BBMP Joint Commissioner of the Yelahanka Zone, aimed to reduce bird strike risks during Aero India’s aircraft practice sessions and main event, scheduled for February 10-14. The civic body warned that violations would result in penalties under the BBMP Act 2020 and the Indian Aircraft Rules 1937.

Aero India 2025, one of the world’s leading aerospace and defense exhibitions, is set to feature cutting-edge aircraft and technologies, drawing global participants and attention to Bengaluru. The event remains a significant highlight for the city.