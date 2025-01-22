Bengaluru man's flatmate forgets geyser on for months, sparks online laughter and discussion

In a classic tale of bachelor lifestyle mishaps, a Bengaluru man recently shared a humorous incident involving his flatmate that left social media in splits. Aditya Das took to X (formerly Twitter) to narrate how his flatmate had switched on the geyser and forgotten to turn it off—leaving it running for four months while both were away visiting their hometowns. X had a field day after Bengaluru man shared about how his flatmate left geyser on for months. (Pic for representation)

Take a look at the post

Das posted, "Flatmate left the geyser on for 4 months while both of us had gone to our hometowns. AMA." The post quickly went viral, drawing a flood of hilarious responses and sparking a mix of laughter and concern.

One user quipped, "Well, you have hot water now," while another joked, "The real Indian final destination." A third user humorously admitted, "I just read this, got up and turned mine off. Public serve post."

While the situation amused many, it also led to practical discussions about geysers and their functionality. Some users pointed out that modern water heaters are equipped with temperature sensors that automatically cut off power once the water reaches the desired temperature. "Don’t water heaters these days have temperature sensors and cut off after the water has reached a certain temperature?" one user asked, adding, "In the past, water heaters didn’t have sensors, and the heating coil would stay on, causing the device to overheat and sustain damage."

Others highlighted potential risks when thermostats malfunction. "Issues can arise when the thermostat wears out or becomes faulty," one commenter noted. "This can lead to breakdowns of the heating element, requiring repairs or even a replacement of the geyser. Better to switch off appliances when not in use for longer periods, such as more than 3 or 4 days."

The topic also sparked curiosity about the electricity bill incurred due to the oversight. One user wondered, "So what was the electricity bill for those months? Always wondered if that happens, how much it will be." Another user took it a step further and calculated the potential costs. "Assuming a 2kW geyser with auto-cut, it might run for around 4 hrs/day to maintain temperature and use 8 kWh daily. At ₹8 per unit, that’s about ₹64/day or around ₹2k/month. Adding fixed costs and other charges, the total electricity bill could easily touch ₹4k/month," they wrote.

The post not only entertained social media users but also served as a reminder to switch off appliances when leaving home for extended periods.