'Why are they using Gandhi's name now,' Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka Congress

Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy claimed that the Congress did not "remember" Mahatma Gandhi in the last 75 years and questioned why the party was now using Gandhi's name in Karnataka. Former Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy (ANI)

Responding to the 'Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally, Kumaraswamy told ANI, "...What kind of administration they are running in Karnataka? In the last 75-76 years they have not remembered Mahatma Gandhi. Now they realised that they require Gandhi's name, Ambedkar's name...They wanted to get some relief to strengthen their party...They are not Gandhi's family members. Why they are using now Gandhi's name in Karnataka?"

He also hit out at the state government after a few Naxals surrendered in front of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

"...Recently some 6 naxals came in front of our Chief Minister (Siddaramaiah) and surrendered. That drama went on. But the naxal war is going on every day...," he said.

Earlier in the day, the 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' rally was organised in Belagavi to mark 100 years of the Nava Satyagraha Baithak held in 1924, which was chaired by Mahatma Gandhi in his capacity as the Congress president.

"On 26th (December 2024) 'Nava Satyagraha Baithak' took place, it was historic because 100 years ago, at the very same place, Mahatma Gandhi had taken over as Congress President. ...today Gandhiji's statue was unveiled, which was supposed to take place on 27th December (2024) but we cancelled since we had received the news of the passing of Dr Manmohan Singh...today in Belagavi, a big rally has been organised, 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan'. On 27th (January), at Mhow, birthplace of BR Ambedkar, one more rally will be organised...nowadays BR Ambedkar is being insulted, even inside the Parliament, Union Home Minister insulted him...therefore 'Jai Babu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan' has been organised and it will go on for the entire year, " Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh said.

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge unveiled a statue of Mahatma Gandhi to commemorate 100 years of his party's presidency. Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, DK Shivakumar and other party leaders were gathered in Belagavi for the same.