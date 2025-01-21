Menu Explore
Chris Martin invites Bengaluru techie on stage at Coldplay's Mumbai concert to sing along with him. Video

ByPathi Venkata Thadhagath
Jan 21, 2025 01:10 PM IST

Coldplay fan Nihar Chitnis gets invited on stage by Chris Martin during Mumbai concert, capturing a dream moment with his idol.

In what could be described as a "dream come true" for any Coldplay fan, Chris Martin invited a Bengaluru techie to join him on stage during the recent concert at Mumbai's DY Patil stadium. The English musician engaged with the fan, Nihar Chitnis, and even sang a few lines with him in front of the massive crowd of around 70,000 attendees at one of the country's most anticipated concerts.

Bengaluru techie sings along with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert in Mumbai.
Bengaluru techie sings along with Chris Martin at Coldplay concert in Mumbai.

Take a look at the video

Nihar shared his exciting experience on Instagram, detailing how he caught Chris Martin's attention amidst the massive crowd. In a video, Nihar explained that as a devoted Coldplay fan, he had noticed Chris's tradition of inviting a fan to sing three specific songs—Everglow, Magic, and Up&Up—during each concert. He observed that Everglow had already been performed, so he hoped to sing Magic with Chris.

To increase his chances of being noticed, Nihar prepared a sign that read, "Chris, Can we sing Magic together please?" and arrived at the venue early to secure a spot near the front, hoping to catch the singer’s eye. His efforts paid off when Chris spotted the placard and invited him onto the stage. During their brief interaction, Chris asked Nihar about his background, to which he responded, "I am a software engineer from Bengaluru."

The two sang a few lines of Magic together, and Nihar expressed that the entire experience was well worth the effort as he had the opportunity to share the stage with his idol.

The techie quickly gained instant fame, with many fans seen taking pictures with him after the concert. One user commented, "Ngl we were screaming, crying throwing hands at your luck. You are a software engineer guy. But congratulations on living all of ours dream." Another user added, "So so soo damn cool to have your Bengaluru man go up on stage. Watched you live. So happy for you and so so proud."

