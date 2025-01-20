Menu Explore
Coldplay's Chris Martin gives a shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai concert, audience erupts with joy. Watch

ByAnanya Das
Jan 20, 2025 01:08 PM IST

In a video, posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Coldplay is heard performing as the stadium turned dark. Watch the video here.

Coldplay performed back-to-back on Saturday and Sunday at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. Now, a video has emerged in which the group's frontman, Chris Martin, gave a shoutout to actor Shah Rukh Khan. (Also Read | Shreya Ghoshal cries at Coldplay's Mumbai show, attends it with ‘70+ year old dad’ and husband: ‘Couldn’t stop my tears’)

Chris Martin mentioned Shah Rukh Khan during Coldplay's Mumbai concert.
Chris Martin's shoutout to Shah Rukh Khan

In the video, posted by a fan account on X (formerly Twitter), Coldplay is heard performing as the stadium turns dark. In the middle of the music, Chris says, "Shah Rukh Khan forever. Go." The band then continues playing the music again. The audience is seen screaming and hooting as they turn the flash on their phones.

Fans react to video

Reacting to the video, a fan said, "I want something like Dua × SRK × Coldplay." "Shah Rukh Khan forever and ever after…He will always be THE KING," read a comment. A person wrote, “Global star for a reason @iamsrk. Even he doesn't know how big he is.”

Sharing an old note of Chris writing about Shah Rukh, another fan tweeted, "I saw it coming from miles away. Chris Martin’s love for srk." "This called STARDOM and CRAZE," read a tweet.

Many celebrities, including singers Shreya Ghoshal and Papon, attended the concert. Film director Vikramaditya Motwane was also part of the show. Coldplay performed their hit songs such as A Sky Full of Stars and Fix You, among others.

About Coldplay

As part of their Music of the Spheres World Tour, the British band has another show at the DY Patil Stadium on Tuesday. A fourth show will be held at Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium on January 25 and another on January 26. Coldplay had earlier performed in the country in 2016 at the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai.

Apart from Chris, the British rock band also includes guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, drummer and percussionist Will Champion, and manager Phil Harvey.

