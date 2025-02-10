'Maybe because he was not singing in Kannada': Jokes fly after Ed Sheeran's Bengaluru street performance

A video of Bengaluru police halting British singer Ed Sheeran’s surprise street performance on Church Street has taken social media by storm, with users reacting with humor and sarcasm. Sheeran later clarified that his team had obtained prior approval.(X)

While some criticized the police action, others turned the incident into a meme fest, making witty remarks about language politics, governance, and public space usage in India.

The controversy began when Sheeran, who is in Bengaluru for his scheduled concert, decided to perform on Church Street, drawing a large crowd. Police officers intervened, reportedly unaware of his identity, and unplugged his microphone, citing a lack of permission.

Although Sheeran later clarified that his team had obtained prior approval, the internet had already latched onto the moment.

‘Kannada’ takes center stage

Many users joked that the incident could have been avoided had Sheeran performed in Kannada. "They'd allow if he sang in Kannada, sir," one user quipped, while another wrote, "The problem was he was not singing in Kannada. That's the Congress government we chose for Karnataka." A similar sentiment was echoed in another post: “Maybe because he was not singing in Kannada.”

However, some users pushed back against the language angle. One comment read, "All those idiots commenting about Kannada. You are the reason Kannadigas are pissed off. You provoke and then complain. How is this anyway related? You deserve everything you get."

Others used sarcasm to highlight the situation. "Ed Sheeran is not allowed, but Ganpati dance is perfectly fine," one post read, referencing how public spaces are often used for religious celebrations. Another added, "In India, footpaths are meant for driving cars, not for playing music."

Some took a darker tone, questioning law enforcement priorities. A viral comment stated, "Ye plug Rameshwaram Cafe ke bomb ka nikala hota to accha hota," in reference to the recent bomb blast at a popular Bengaluru cafe.

