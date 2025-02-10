‘No permit, no performance’: BJP's PC Mohan weighs in on Ed Sheeran’s Church Street performance halted by police

BJP leader PC Mohan took to X to comment on British singer Ed Sheeran’s impromptu street performance in the city, which was halted by the police. Officers on duty, reportedly unaware of Sheeran’s identity, asked him to stop the performance, citing a lack of official permissions.

"Shape of You... but not of permits. Ed Sheeran’s impromptu gig on Church Street hit a sour note as Bengaluru police pulled the plug over missing permissions. Even global stars must follow local rules—no permit, no performance!" he posted.

The incident occurred on Sunday morning when Sheeran surprised fans by singing on the footpath of Church Street. The spontaneous performance quickly drew a crowd, prompting Bengaluru Police to intervene.

Officers on duty, reportedly unaware of Sheeran’s identity, asked him to stop the performance, citing a lack of official permissions. A video of an officer unplugging Sheeran’s microphone mid-performance has since gone viral.

However, Sheeran later clarified on Instagram that his team had obtained the necessary permissions. "We had permission to busk btw, hence us playing in that exact spot, was planned out before, it wasn't just us randomly turning up. All good though. See ya at the show tonight x," he wrote.

The singer is in Bengaluru for his scheduled concert, and while his impromptu gig delighted fans, the brief disruption has sparked a debate over public performances in the city.

How did X users react?

Reactions on X were divided over the incident, with some users criticizing the police action while others defended it. One user wrote, "Sir, respectfully, this tarnishes the brand of Bengaluru. We should make getting permits easier for peaceful events like book clubs, music shows, and all performing arts. There was a time when our city was the hub of music, arts, and culture, and we have lost our essence."

Others took issue with the way the police handled the situation, calling it disrespectful. A user commented, "This was downright disrespectful to the performer. The cops have 0 etiquette. While they claim they had the permits in place, even if they didn’t, there is a way to deal with these things. You don’t just unplug cables and show your authority. Do it with respect. This is just uncouth thuggery by the Bengaluru police."

However, not all responses were critical. Some defended the officer’s actions, stating that he was only enforcing the rules. One user wrote, "Appreciate the police officer, handled the situation well."

