Bengaluru man, 60, killed by worker after warning him to stay away from daughter: Report

A 60-year-old man was murdered by a timber yard worker after a personal confrontation involving the victim's daughter turned violent, the police said. Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. (Shutterstock)

According to a report by Deccan Herald, the incident took place near Kumaraswamy Layout, where the victim, Sayyed Aslam, was managing his brother’s timber business.

As per the publication, Aslam had previously warned the suspect, who was reportedly trying to get close to his daughter, to keep his distance.

(Also Read: CCTV, escape, shootout: How Karnataka police gunned down Bihar man accused of murdering 5-year-old girl)

On Wednesday morning, the suspect allegedly showed up at the timber shop, confronted Aslam, and following a heated argument, attacked him fatally.

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The identity of the suspect has not yet been officially released.

The motive appears to be linked to Aslam’s objection to the man’s interactions with his daughter.

(Also Read: Karnataka governor reserves Muslim quota bill for President’s assent, says ‘no religion-based quota under Constitution')

In another incident, an 81-year-old woman was allegedly murdered by her son, struggling with alcohol addiction. The victim, R Shanta Bai, was found dead late Thursday night last week at her residence. Police have arrested her 56-year-old son, Mahendra Singh, in connection with the crime.

Investigators revealed that Mahendra, who had lost his job due to alcoholism, had a history of domestic conflicts with his mother. After being abandoned by his wife, he continued to live with Shanta Bai and frequently demanded money to support his addiction. According to family members, these arguments had become routine over the years.

On the night of the crime, one such altercation escalated violently. In a fit of rage, Mahendra allegedly struck his mother on the head with an iron rod. Neighbours, alarmed by the noise, rushed to the house and discovered Shanta Bai lying unresponsive. Authorities were immediately alerted, and Mahendra was taken into custody at the scene.

(Also Read: Bengaluru man arrested for killing 81-year-old mother in drunken rage: Report)