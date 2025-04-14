Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

CCTV, escape, shootout: How Karnataka police gunned down Bihar man accused of murdering 5-year-old girl

ByHT News Desk
Apr 14, 2025 07:52 AM IST

The accused was shot dead by Hubballi police while trying to flee custody, according to senior officials.

A five-year-old girl was allegedly kidnapped and murdered in Hubballi on Sunday morning, triggering public outrage. Hours later, the man accused of the crime was shot dead by police while allegedly attempting to escape custody.

The incident unfolded in Hubballi's Ashok Nagar police station limits.(Representational image)
The incident unfolded in Hubballi's Ashok Nagar police station limits.(Representational image)

The accused, identified as 35-year-old Ritesh Kumar from Patna, Bihar, was allegedly involved in the kidnapping and killing of the child earlier in the day. He was shot dead by police in the evening while trying to flee custody, according to senior officials, news agency PTI reported.

According to the report, the incident unfolded in the Ashok Nagar police station limits, where the child, whose family hails from the Koppal district, was accompanying her mother, who works as a domestic help and beauty parlour assistant, during her morning rounds of work.

Ritesh is believed to have lured the child away. Her body was later discovered in the bathroom of a sheet-roofed, abandoned structure opposite the house where she had gone missing.

(Also Read: Suspect in Bengaluru molestation case held from Kerala after massive police manhunt)

“The girl was immediately rushed to a hospital, but doctors declared her dead on arrival,” Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar said, adding that the nature of her injuries and any sexual assault would be confirmed after further investigation.

CCTV footage and inputs from local residents helped police quickly identify and apprehend the accused. “He was interrogated for over three hours but revealed very little and couldn’t conclusively establish his identity. However, CCTV footage clearly shows him committing the crime,” the Commissioner said.

Initial investigation revealed that Ritesh had been away from his native place for several years, working odd jobs. He had reportedly arrived in Hubballi around two to three months ago and had been staying in an abandoned house near the Tarihala underpass.

Encounter details

Police took Ritesh to this location to verify his identity and collect documents. That’s when, officials said, he turned violent, pelting stones at the police vehicle and attacking officers. PSI Annapurna, a woman officer accompanying the team, fired a warning shot in the air. When Ritesh continued to flee, officers fired two to three rounds, one of which struck his leg and another his back.

He collapsed and was rushed to KMC Hospital, where doctors pronounced him dead.

Three police personnel, PSI Annapurna and constables Yeshwant and Veeresh, were injured during the scuffle but are reported to be out of danger.

Ritesh had been booked under multiple sections, including charges of murder and provisions under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. A separate case was also filed for attacking and attempting to murder police officers.

Enraged by the child’s death, a large number of residents gathered outside the Ashok Nagar police station on Sunday, demanding swift justice and transparency in the investigation.

(Also Read: Bengaluru Police Commissioner orders crackdown on IPL ticket black marketing at Chinnaswamy stadium)

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / CCTV, escape, shootout: How Karnataka police gunned down Bihar man accused of murdering 5-year-old girl
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 14, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On