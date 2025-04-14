Suspect in Bengaluru molestation case held from Kerala after massive police manhunt

After having examined nearly 700 CCTV cameras across three states, the Bengaluru Police has finally arrested a suspect for allegedly molesting a woman in Bengaluru's BTM Layout, at Suddaguntepalya, earlier this month. The accused, Santosh, reportedly worked as a driver at a Jaguar showroom in Bengaluru.(Representative Image/Pexels)

The incident allegedly took place at around 1:55 am on April 3, with CCTV footage of the crime going viral on social media. A man, whose face was not visible, followed two women who were walking on the street that day. He grabbed on of the two and harassed, fleeing the scene immediately when the woman screamed for help.

The accused, identified as one Santosh, reported to be aged around 29, works as a driver at a Jaguar showroom in Bengaluru, a news agency PTI report said.

The police registered an FIR under Sections 74 (assault or criminal force to a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 75 (sexual harassment), and 78 (stalking) of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Officials then launched a manhunt to nab this man, beginning with Tamil Nadu as officials said that he escaped to Hosur from Bengaluru. He then ran to Salem and then Kerala's Kozhikode, wherein the cops arrested him.

The manhunt went on for about a week across three states and about 700 CCTVs before resulting in his ultimate arrest, NDTV reported.

Additionally, though police were able to track down the victim and her friend, they reportedly requested the cops for privacy and told them that they don't want to be a part of the investigation.

Bengaluru City Police Commissioner B Dayananda had earlier said that they trying to nab the suspect on the basis of CCTV verification.

Political row over incident

Notably, the incident had turned into a political slugfest after Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara made a 'sensitive' remark. He had reacted to the disturbing sexual harassment by saying that such incidents are "common in big cities".

He had told news agency ANI, Incidents like these tend to happen here and there in a big city like this. Whatever legal action needs to be taken will be done in accordance with the law. I have also instructed our commissioner to increase beat patrolling."

His remark drew immediate flak from the BJP. Party's spokesperson Prashanth G had said described Parameshwara's comment as a "insensitive" one. "Is he normalising sexual assault and crimes against women? He is shying away from responsibility and does not want to be accountable," Prashanth added.

BJP MLA and former deputy chief minister Ashwath Narayan had also slammed the home minister for his "disgusting and demotivating" remark.

Amid the massive outrage, G Parameshwara later issued a public apology. He clarified that his statement was not understood properly. " I am someone who has always had a lot of concern for the safety of women. I have ensured Nirbhaya funds are utilised well for their protection. I don’t want my statement to be twisted. If any women have been hurt by this, I express my regret and apologise, Parameshwara was quoted as saying.