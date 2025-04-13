Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Apr 13, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bengaluru Police Commissioner orders crackdown on IPL ticket black marketing at Chinnaswamy stadium

ByHT News Desk
Apr 13, 2025 05:23 PM IST

Eight arrested in Bengaluru for illegal IPL ticket sales, raising concerns about internal collusion and the involvement of KSCA members.

Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has uncovered a black-market ticket racket operating outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, arresting eight individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale of IPL tickets, reported Deccan Herald. The arrested include stadium workers and canteen staff, raising serious questions about internal collusion.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner ordered a crackdown on black marketing around Chinnaswamy stadium. (Pic for representation) (X/RaviHanda)
Bengaluru Police Commissioner ordered a crackdown on black marketing around Chinnaswamy stadium. (Pic for representation) (X/RaviHanda)

Also Read - Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy slams Karnataka governement for high taxes, defends Centre

According to the report, senior investigators suspect a broader nexus and hinted at the involvement of influential members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). “The accused had access to bulk tickets and even special passes, while regular fans struggled to get their hands on a single ticket,” a senior police officer told the publication, adding that KSCA members would soon be summoned for questioning.

The CCB recovered 18 tickets of various denominations – 1,200, 5,000, and 13,000 – from the suspects. These were allegedly being resold at highly inflated rates, ranging from 7,000 to 32,000.

The arrests were made during Thursday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Multiple CCB teams were deployed in and around the stadium following a directive from Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who had ordered a crackdown on black marketing ahead of the tournament.

Also Read - DK Shivakumar assures no rushed decision on Karnataka caste census report

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also reportedly requested local police to keep a close watch on betting and illegal ticket sales during the IPL season. Acting on these alerts, the CCB conducted surprise inspections at the venue and swiftly acted against the suspects. Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

The incident has sparked concerns over the ease with which insiders appear to be facilitating large-scale ticket scalping, with authorities now focusing on dismantling what they believe is a well-organised syndicate operating from within.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated Karnataka Election Results 2024 and with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Bengaluru. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, and more across India . Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
News / Cities / Bengaluru / Bengaluru Police Commissioner orders crackdown on IPL ticket black marketing at Chinnaswamy stadium
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 13, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On