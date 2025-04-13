Bengaluru Police Commissioner orders crackdown on IPL ticket black marketing at Chinnaswamy stadium

Central Crime Branch (CCB) of Bengaluru Police has uncovered a black-market ticket racket operating outside Bengaluru’s M Chinnaswamy Stadium, arresting eight individuals allegedly involved in the illegal sale of IPL tickets, reported Deccan Herald. The arrested include stadium workers and canteen staff, raising serious questions about internal collusion. Bengaluru Police Commissioner ordered a crackdown on black marketing around Chinnaswamy stadium. (Pic for representation) (X/RaviHanda)

According to the report, senior investigators suspect a broader nexus and hinted at the involvement of influential members of the Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA). “The accused had access to bulk tickets and even special passes, while regular fans struggled to get their hands on a single ticket,” a senior police officer told the publication, adding that KSCA members would soon be summoned for questioning.

The CCB recovered 18 tickets of various denominations – ₹1,200, ₹5,000, and ₹13,000 – from the suspects. These were allegedly being resold at highly inflated rates, ranging from ₹7,000 to ₹32,000.

The arrests were made during Thursday’s IPL match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Delhi Capitals. Multiple CCB teams were deployed in and around the stadium following a directive from Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, who had ordered a crackdown on black marketing ahead of the tournament.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also reportedly requested local police to keep a close watch on betting and illegal ticket sales during the IPL season. Acting on these alerts, the CCB conducted surprise inspections at the venue and swiftly acted against the suspects. Three separate FIRs have been registered in connection with the case.

The incident has sparked concerns over the ease with which insiders appear to be facilitating large-scale ticket scalping, with authorities now focusing on dismantling what they believe is a well-organised syndicate operating from within.