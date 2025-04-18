Bengaluru man sets up chair on busy road, sips tea for reel, arrested. Watch video

A Bengaluru man has been arrested after a video of him calmly sipping tea while seated on a chair in the middle of a busy road, went viral on social media. The incident occurred on April 12 on a major arterial route in the city.(X/@BlrCityPolice)

The incident occurred on April 12 on a major arterial route in Bengaluru, though the exact location is yet to be confirmed. In the video, the man is seen unfazed by the passing vehicles, including autorickshaws and two-wheelers, as he nonchalantly enjoys his tea right in the middle of traffic.

As the video gained traction online, the Bengaluru City Police swiftly launched an investigation. The man was identified and taken into custody by officers from the SJ Park police station. A case has been registered against him.

Watch the video here:

“Taking tea time to the traffic line will brew you a hefty fine, not fame!!! BEWARE BCP is watching you,” the Bengaluru City Police posted on X, sharing a video montage of the stunt and the arrest as a warning to others.

Social media reacts

The video and the subsequent arrest triggered sharp reactions from X users.

“What happens if someone hits him with a car, truck, auto or a bike? To die with tea??” one user commented, questioning the reckless nature of the act.

“Fine is not enough. Give him some belt treatment,” wrote another, reflecting public anger at the stunt.

Others lauded the police for acting swiftly. “Good initiative… this should instill fear of law,” one user posted.

Police have reiterated that stunts on public roads are not just illegal, but also endanger the lives of the person involved and others on the road.

Recently, Karnataka police arrested Bigg Boss Kannada contestants Vinay Gowda and Rajath Kishan for alleged violations of the Arms Act, 1959 (Section 25(1B)(B) of the Bharatiya Nyay Samhita).

The arrest followed a complaint regarding a video where the two were allegedly seen brandishing a machete. Based on the footage, authorities initiated legal action, leading to their detention.

