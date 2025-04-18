Bengaluru ORR traffic stretch image goes viral, residents blame long weekend exodus

A photo showing a seemingly endless stretch of traffic on Bengaluru’s Outer Ring Road (ORR) has gone viral on X, triggering familiar complaints about the city’s gridlock and chaotic urban planning. The long weekend is due to Good Friday falling on April 18, followed by the regular Saturday and Sunday break.(X/@KiranKS)

The image, originally posted with a simple prompt asking people to guess the location, quickly racked up replies, many correctly identifying the scene as KR Puram, one of the city’s most congested zones.

Check out the image here:

ORR traffic(X)

The traffic jam, which some users speculated was due to the long weekend exodus, shows vehicles packed bumper to bumper, crawling along a flyover with no visible end.

The long weekend is due to Good Friday falling on April 18, followed by the regular Saturday and Sunday break.

This isn’t unusual for ORR, which has earned a notorious reputation over the years for its unrelenting traffic snarls, especially during peak hours and festive weekends. Outer Ring Road is one of the busiest stretches in Bengaluru, connecting major tech parks and housing offices of global MNCs.

How did X users react?

“The highest tax paying area of the world,” one user wrote sarcastically, pointing to the contrast between the area's economic importance and its crumbling infrastructure. Another noted, “Only city where you can name any area and you won’t be wrong,” a nod to how widespread traffic issues have become across Bengaluru.

While many users recognised the image as KR Puram, others guessed places like Sarjapur, Bellandur, Silk Board, and Hebbal, all infamous for their traffic bottlenecks. The similarities highlight a common sentiment, that Bengaluru’s traffic problem isn’t isolated to one part of the city.

Some users used the opportunity to voice frustration with local governance and urban planning. “Frankly, majority of Bangalore has become like this. Localities are losing their distinct identity. Green cover is being replaced by unnecessary flyovers. Footpaths look like they never existed. Garbage is everywhere,” one user wrote.

Another comment linked the issue to a larger national trend, “Everywhere it’s like that only! It could be Hyderabad, Chennai, Delhi, Mumbai. Every city looks the same.” Still, the focus remained on Bengaluru, a city where rapid urbanisation and infrastructure gaps have created daily misery for commuters.

