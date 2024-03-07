After several complaints of exorbitant water tanker prices in crisis-hit Bengaluru, the district administration has fixed the price caps based on the quantity of water and the distance of delivery place. The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), which is responsible for the water supply in the IT capital, has even hired 200 water tankers to supply water. Karnataka govt fixes water tanker prices in crisis-hit Bengaluru. Full details

The new regulated prices of water in Bengaluru

If a delivery area of water is under 5 km range, a 6000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹ 600.

600. If a delivery area of water is between 5 km to 10 km range, a 6000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹ 750

750 If a delivery area of water is under 5 km range, 8000-liter tanker will cost upto ₹ 700.

700. If a delivery area of water is between 5 km to 10 km range, a 8000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹ 850.

850. If a delivery area of water is under 5 km range, a 10,000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹ 1000.

1000. If a delivery area of water is between 5 km to 10 km range, a 10,000-liter tanker will cost up to ₹ 1,200.

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar conducted a special meeting with the BBMP and BWSSB officials and said there must be a proper plan to combat the water scarcity in Bengaluru. As there is a summer ahead, he also directed both bodies to be well prepared if the crisis worsens further.

Earlier, private water tankers charged anywhere between ₹500 and ₹2,000 for a 1000 liter water tanker. The Karnataka government then took over the water supply and asked all private water suppliers to register themselves with BBMP for further operations.

The state is severely hit by the drought and over 3,000 borewells in the city have dried up, out of 7,000 borewells.