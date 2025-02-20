Karnataka govt stops chikki distribution in schools for its ‘high sugar’ content

The Karnataka government has decided to stop distributing peanut chikki bars in government and aided schools under the midday meal programme. The move comes after concerns were raised about the nutritional value and safety of these snacks, which were provided as an alternative to eggs. Peanut chikki is a crunchy sweet made with peanuts, jaggery and sugar(Freepik)

Why chikkis are banned?

A directive issued on February 17 highlighted multiple issues related to the chikkis, including excessive levels of unsaturated fats and sugars, as well as challenges in storage and quality control. Reports from various districts indicated instances where chikkis were either expired or stored improperly, leading to possible health risks. A letter from the additional commissioner of school education in Dharwad also pointed out that some batches of chikkis did not meet the required food safety standards, increasing the likelihood of contamination.

The midday meal programme in Karnataka benefits approximately 5.5 million schoolchildren, with around 30 percent choosing chikkis or bananas as a supplementary food option. The distribution of eggs, bananas, and chikkis in schools has been supported by the Azim Premji Foundation, alongside state government funding. While the government sponsors the initiative twice a week, the foundation provides additional nutritional support on other days.

Health experts have recommended better alternatives to chikkis. Speaking to The Indian Express, Dr. Sylvia Karpagam, a public health researcher said that roasted and salted groundnuts could be a healthier substitute for children instead of sugar-coated peanut bars. “A 100-gram portion of roasted peanuts is rich in protein, beneficial fats, and key micronutrients like calcium, iron, and zinc,” she told to the publication.

Many state governments have been distributing chikkis to the students in schools and hostels as part of their nutritious diet. As many chikki suppliers provide low-quality peanut chikkis, the move from Karnataka government could trigger the authorities to rethink on dietary preferences.