Karnataka issues advisory on new subvariant of Covid-19

The state health department on Tuesday issued an advisory in response to the slight surge in cases of JN.1 subvariant of Covid-19 in neighbouring Kerala. The state government issues an advisory in response to slight surge in Covid-19 cases in Kerala. (PTI)

Commissioner of health and family welfare services, Randeep D in the advisory said that individuals aged 60 and above, those with comorbidities (especially kidney, heart, and liver ailments), pregnant women, and lactating mothers should wear face masks when outdoors. Additionally, they are strongly advised to refrain from visiting closed, poorly ventilated spaces, and crowded areas.

Individuals experiencing respiratory symptoms such as fever, cough, cold, and running nose are urged to seek medical consultation promptly. Those with symptoms should wear face masks covering both the nose and mouth and avoid closed, poorly ventilated spaces, as well as crowded areas, the advisory further stated.

“When unwell, stay at home, and minimise contact with other people, especially seniors and those who are vulnerable. At crowded places, particularly, if not well-ventilated, wearing a mask is advised. When travelling overseas, stay vigilant and adopt relevant travel precautions, such as wearing masks at the airport and inside aircraft, and avoiding crowded areas with poor ventilation,” the advisory stated.

A circular has been issued to authorities in districts bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu, instructing them to maintain vigilance, conduct sufficient testing, and report Covid-19 cases promptly.

“At present, there is no need to panic or immediately ramp up the cross-border (i.e. Kerala and Tamil Nadu) surveillance by imposing restrictions. However, all districts of the state bordering Kerala and Tamil Nadu have been asked to be vigilant and ensure adequate testing and timely reporting of Covid cases. Testing of all severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) cases, and at least one in 20 influenza-like illness (ILI) cases for Covid-19 at all private and government tertiary centres, including those in medical colleges, should be taken up,” the circular stated.

The state recommends Whole Genome Sequencing for samples from symptomatic individuals with recent foreign travel history, representative samples in clusters with severe morbidity or mortality, and cases of Covid-19 reinfection, infection in vaccinated individuals, and Covid-19 death cases. Health facilities are instructed to conduct preparedness drills in the third and fourth week of December.

State health minister Dinesh Gundurao said that the Technical Advisory Committee (TAC) met on Tuesday and based on their recommendation we have issued an advisory. “There is no need for panic. We witnessed the Omicron variant recently but it didn’t affect us that much. Now this JN.1 subvariant, we have not confirmed any case in our state. In Kerala, they have detected these cases, but we understand that it is not so severe,” he said.

“We are planning on increasing testing. To do that we have to procure the testing kits since the old kits have lapsed. Since calling a tender process would take time, we have told the district health officials to procure the kits on an emergency basis and begin the testing at the earliest,” he added.

Talking to the media, the health commissioner said the health department plans to increase testing in the coming days and remains vigilant given the ongoing winter conditions and the anticipated year-end and New Year festivities. “We plan to send samples to those who have travelled aboard for genome sequence since there is a possibility of contracting the virus there. In November around 10% of the cases across the world were of the JN.1 subvariant, but now, in December, it is around 35%. So, these are the prominent strains, we are being cautious. We will increase testing in the coming days,” he said.