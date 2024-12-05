Karnataka launches satellite surveillance to tackle illegal forest encroachments

Karnataka Forest Minister Eshwar Khandre on Wednesday directed officials to take strict action using the new satellite surveillance system, the Forest Cover Change Alert System, aimed at preventing forest encroachment. As per government procedures, satellite images should be used as technical evidence to take action against new encroachments.(Instagram/@seasunandsmiles)

He instructed officials to adopt a zero-tolerance policy towards encroachments, emphasising that no matter how influential the encroachers may be, stern action must be taken.

Khandre said that the state's target is to maintain 33 percent green cover, but currently, only 22 percent of the state is covered by forests, according to a statement from his office.

Further, he noted that even the existing forest areas are being encroached upon and urged immediate action to curb this trend.

“The Forest Change Early Warning System, developed in collaboration with the Karnataka State Remote Sensing Application Centre (KSRSAC), should be effectively utilized to prevent encroachments within forest boundaries, which have already been identified through latitude and longitude-based geo-referencing,” Khandre stated in a meeting with officials.

As per government procedures, satellite images should be used as technical evidence to take action against new encroachments that have occurred after 2015, except in cases where less than three acres of land were encroached for livelihood before 2015, or where applications are pending under the Forest Rights Act and there is a court stay, Khandre added.

In June, Khandre instructed the development of a system in collaboration with KSRSAC to alert zonal forest officers when new encroachments or changes in forest nature are detected.

A system based on artificial intelligence and satellite imagery has been implemented to provide timely updates on forest cover changes, the statement added.

From July 1 to November 3, 167 warning messages were received, and relevant information was forwarded to local authorities, leading to prompt action.

If an encroachment or a tree is cut within the forest boundary, the department receives an alert, which is then forwarded to local authorities. Currently, the Forest Cover Change Alert System detects changes in green cover within 21 days, according to the statement.

"Satellite imagery from public sources, including optical and microwave bands, is used to run an algorithm that detects changes. When forest cover changes are identified, alerts are sent to the field level. A system has been established to review these alerts, respond to them, take action, and submit reports," the statement said.

The forest department stated that this system will enable field-level officials to monitor and manage changes in forest cover promptly.

The Minister’s office noted that the highest number of forest conversion reports were received in August and September, and these are currently under investigation.

