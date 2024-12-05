Bengaluru wakes up to cool weather, light showers across east and south areas

After a brief respite from the rains, Bengaluru woke up to a cool, drizzly morning on Thursday, with light showers reported in several parts of East and South Bengaluru. Early morning drizzles in parts of East and South Bengaluru.(X/ @namma_vjy)

Popular weather bloggers predict the showers will clear up as the day progresses. Heavy rainfall was recorded in Electronic City and Anjanapura, while areas such as Cantonment, Domlur, Indiranagar, Ulsoor, Vasanth Nagar, and Bellandur experienced lighter drizzles. Steady weather without significant rainfall prevailed in neighborhoods like Rajajinagar, Malleswaram, Shivajinagar, Whitefield, and Marathahalli.

Bengaluru weather

The city’s current temperature stands at 25.52°C, with a forecasted range between 19.8°C and 26.51°C for the day. Relative humidity is at 64 pe cent, accompanied by winds gusting at 64 km/h. Sunrise was at 6.28 AM, and sunset is expected at 5.52 PM. For Friday, Bengaluru can expect temperatures to range between 18.72°C and 27.44°C, with humidity levels slightly increasing to 65 per cent.

The air quality remains excellent, with an AQI of 40, allowing residents to enjoy outdoor activities without concern. While the skies are expected to clear up later in the day, residents are advised to carry umbrellas or raincoats to navigate any lingering showers.

Karnataka weather

According to IMD, light rain is very likely to occur at a few places over Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Uttara Kannada districts. Dry weather is likely to prevail over interior Karnataka. Shallow to moderate fog at isolated places is very likely.

In coastal regions like Mangaluru, the temperature stands at 24°C with high humidity, while inland areas such as Belagavi are cooler at 21°C with some moderate winds. Cities like Kalaburgi and Karwar are relatively warmer, with Karwar seeing 28.6°C​

