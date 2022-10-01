Karnataka man tries to kiss cobra after rescuing it, gets bitten | Video

A show of affection turned awry for a man from Karnataka recently who went to kiss a cobra he had just rescued. However, the snake turned its head back and bite him on the lip, a video, which has gone viral on social media, showed. The incident happened at Bommanakatte in Bhadravathi of the Shivamogga district.

The video shows the man, a reptile rescuer, trying to kiss the snake when it bites him and slips away from his hands. Other people can be seen trying to catch the snake as it slithers away. Take a look at the video here:

A reptile expert who went to kiss a cobra and got bitten on the lip..

He tried to kiss the snake after rescuing it.

The man is said to have survived the cobra bite. His identity could not be ascertained immediately. Netizens were concerned for the man but expressed their disapproval, with one saying, “Did he make it? Folks do anything to go viral.”

While, others found a light-hearted moment, saying, “It did kiss him,” and “Sorry that snake has a boyfriend.”

In a similar incident, a middle-aged woman, identified as Rinku, from Chandigarh succumbed to a snake bite on Wednesday night. She was bitten by a venomous snake outside her house while she was washing utensils. She did not think anything of it but got sick a little while later and died on the way to hospital.