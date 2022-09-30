Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Woman dies of snake bite in Chandigarh

Woman dies of snake bite in Chandigarh

Published on Sep 30, 2022 04:31 AM IST

The woman, identified as Rinku, was washing utensils outside her house in Sector 42 on Wednesday, when a snake bit her

The woman felt something biting her outside her house in Sector 42, Chandigarh, but did not make much of it. Later, she started feeling sick and was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. (AFP/for representation only)
The woman felt something biting her outside her house in Sector 42, Chandigarh, but did not make much of it. Later, she started feeling sick and was rushed to hospital, but died on the way. (AFP/for representation only)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A 45-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a venomous snake outside her house in Sector 42 on Wednesday night.

The woman, identified as Rinku, was washing utensils outside her house, when she felt she was bitten by something, but didn’t make much of it.

Later, she started feeling sick and was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. But she died on the way.

Rinku is survived by her husband, who works as a mechanic, and two children.

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “It is important to be careful of snakes after rains, especially in the dark. Any snake spotting should be shared at 0172-270-0217 or 112. A team will rescue the snake within 15-20 minutes.”

