Woman dies of snake bite in Chandigarh

A 45-year-old woman died after she was bitten by a venomous snake outside her house in Sector 42 on Wednesday night.

The woman, identified as Rinku, was washing utensils outside her house, when she felt she was bitten by something, but didn’t make much of it.

Later, she started feeling sick and was rushed to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital (GMSH) in Sector 16. But she died on the way.

Rinku is survived by her husband, who works as a mechanic, and two children.

UT chief conservator of forests Debendra Dalai said, “It is important to be careful of snakes after rains, especially in the dark. Any snake spotting should be shared at 0172-270-0217 or 112. A team will rescue the snake within 15-20 minutes.”