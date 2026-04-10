Bengaluru, Karnataka Minister K H Muniyappa, on Friday, urged the central government to address the auto gas supply issue at the earliest, accusing it of failing to come to the rescue of auto drivers in distress. Karnataka minister urges Centre to address auto gas supply issue at earliest

The minister met senior officials and representatives from state-run oil and gas companies regarding the auto gas supply issue, following the crisis in West Asia.

Bengaluru and several other places in the state are witnessing disruptions in auto services due to a shortage of auto LPG. Long queues of autos have been seen outside fuel stations in many areas, with drivers waiting for hours for supplies.

"There has been improvement in the supply of commercial cylinders, but not for auto gas. The chief secretary wrote to the central government on April 6. Earlier, the chief minister and I had also written to them, but there has been no response yet," the Minister for Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs told reporters.

The meeting was called to discuss measures to help auto drivers.

He said, "The lives of those who depend on auto gas have been affected, and I feel that the central government has failed to fulfil its responsibility in addressing their concerns."

"Out of around five lakh autos in the state, three lakh depend on auto gas. Of these, 1.6 lakh are in Bengaluru, and they are facing difficulties. We have written to the central government to resolve the issue, as the drivers' livelihoods depend on autos. I urge the Centre to find a solution," he said, adding that Karnataka has the highest number of autos running on gas.

Pointing out that 280 MT of auto gas is required per day, of which 60 MT is supplied by government companies like IndianOil, BPC, and HPC, and the remaining 220 MT by the private sector, the minister said private companies have failed to ensure supply, and some have shut their stations.

"As the private sector has stopped supplying, the pressure is on government-run gas stations. This has resulted in long queues and a kind of chaos," he said, adding that he would soon call a meeting with private companies to get an update on their status and the way forward.

Stating that it is the obligation of the Government of India to ensure supply if private companies are unable to do so, Muniyappa said it is their duty to take responsibility and act in the public interest.

"Some private companies have stopped supplies, citing shortages, while others have hiked prices. The Centre has to take measures to control this. I urge the central government to intervene and make alternate arrangements," he said, noting that 65 per cent of auto LPG supply comes from private companies and 35 per cent from government companies.

Responding to a question on demands from auto drivers for relief due to the shortage, the minister said the chief secretary had written to the central government in this regard.

When asked whether the state government could take any measures, he said gas supply falls under the Centre's domain.

"Ensuring supply is the only solution to this issue; there is no other option. The Centre should procure auto gas from wherever possible and ensure supply to auto drivers," he said.

"The central government has to find a way, as it granted permits to private companies. We have asked them to provide relief. We want a response from the Government of India and the Petroleum Minister on whether they can ensure supply at the earliest, and if not, what the alternative is. We are concerned about auto drivers," he added.

He said he would ask the chief secretary to speak with the Petroleum Secretary to find a mechanism to help auto drivers.

"If possible, I will also speak to them," he said.

The minister also said he had spoken with State Home Minister G Parameshwara, and that the police would be asked to monitor black marketing and exorbitant pricing of auto gas, and take necessary action against those involved.

Noting that, as per Government of India standards, a domestic gas cylinder lasts up to 25 days for a family of four to five, the minister asked gas companies to supply cylinders to consumers on the 26th day.

"Gas should be provided immediately after booking on the 26th day. Necessary instructions will be issued to companies by the department in this regard," he said, adding that this would reduce confusion among consumers and help avoid long queues at gas agencies.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.