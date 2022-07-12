Found lost jewellery, returned to owner: Karnataka minister's bodyguard praised
Karnataka health minister K Sudhakar's bodyguard, Anjan Kumar has won the hearts of many in Bengaluru after his honesty and prompt action helped return lost gold jewellery to its owner. The minister tweeted Monday about the good Samaritan on his security staff, who was also praised in a heartfelt letter by the owner to the Bengaluru Police Commissioner.
Ashwini R visited a shopping mall with her family two weeks ago. She expected a fun evening out... what she had not expected was to lose her 30 gram-mangalsutra. Alerted to the loss, she searched the shop the next day but could not find it.
Disheartened, she lodged a report on the Karnataka State Police's E-lost app.
Ten days later it was found by Anjan Kumar, who promptly returned it to the store manager and informed Ashwini. Delighted, she penned a heartfelt letter to the city's top cop and said her respect for the police has increased after this incident.
ALSO READ | Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
"On July 10, Anjan Kumar SM found my lost mangalsutra and promptly returned it to the Pantaloons manager in GT Mall and informed me about it. I have been returned my lost jewellery on the spot. I thank him from the bottom of my heart. He has increased our respect about the police force with his honesty," she wrote.
"Anjan, who (has been) working as my gunman from past 7 years, had found a piece of gold jewellery. He promptly traced down the woman who had lost it in a shopping mall and returned it to her. The letter penned by the woman thanking Anjan makes me proud. Well done Anjan!" the minister tweeted, tagging home minister Araga Jnanendra.
-
Karnataka bus cleaner, 24, dies; parents praised by minister for donating organs
After losing their 24-year-old son to a road accident, a couple from Chikkabalapura in Karnataka have decided to donate Naveen Kumar, who worked as a bus cleaner in a college in Doddabalapura's organs. Kumar hailed from a village called Balakuntahalli near Nandi Hobli, Chikkaballapur. His parents, aggrieved with the huge loss, decided to donate his organs in a noble deed, which could be a rebirth for others as well as their son. The 24-year-old's liver, kidney, heart valve and retina will be donated to those in need.
-
Siddaramaiah accuses Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against Yediyurappa
Congress leader Siddaramaiah on Monday accused Union Minister Prahlad Joshi of conspiring against BS Yediyurappa and removing him from the Chief Minister's chair. "BS Yediyurappa, who built the BJP in the state, was sent to jail and removed from the post of Chief Minister by whose conspiracy? Aren't you into it?" , Siddaramaiah, Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly questioned Union Minister Pralhad Joshi. Siddaramaiah attacked Prahald Joshi.
-
Truck brushes against vehicle in BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari’s convoy
A truck brushed against the rear of a police vehicle in Bharatiya Janata Party leader Suvendu Adhikary's convoy near Kolkata's Kalikapur late on Monday night, police said and added no one was hurt. This was the second such incident involving Adhikary's convoy since July 1. Police said they have arrested the driver of the truck, Ram Narayan Ram, who is a resident of Bihar.
-
I-T dept raids on Bengaluru, Hyderabad firms yields crores in cash, jewels
The Income Tax Department on Monday carried out 'search and seizure' operations on two leading real estate companies - one in Bengaluru and the other in Hyderabad. The search action covered more than 40 premises located in Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai, the union finance ministry said in its statement. As of Tuesday morning, the raids recovered ₹3.50 crore in undisclosed cash and jewellery, including gold and silver, worth ₹18.50 crore.
-
‘BJP is pro-rich’: Former CM HD Kumaraswamy
Former Karnataka Chief Minister and JD(S) legislative party leader HD Kumaraswamy criticized the BJP government in Karnataka and at the Centre, saying that the 'BJP is pro-rich and is looting people's money in the name of development." Kumaraswamy am not running any predatory firms. These parties will create another Sri Lanka for you. So you decide do you want such parties," said Kumaraswamy. He said that common people's money is being looted in Kerala.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics