Bengaluru to become free of stray dogs soon, says Karnataka minister
Karnataka Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan on Monday said that the animal husbandry department is keenly looking at making Bengaluru free of stray dogs.
The animal husbandry department is thinking about making Bengaluru stray dog-free after getting many complaints of dog attacks and rabies in the city, as per details by the department.
"It is important to catch the street dogs and give them all the required vaccines so that people need not have to worry about street dogs. We are also planning to bring them under one shelter where they can be rescued and properly taken care of so that people don't get any scarcity and disturbance by the street dogs," said Chauhan.
Chauhan also held a meeting with officials of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the concerned department regarding vaccinating dogs to control their birth rate in Bengaluru.
He further said that considering all the details given by the BBMP and the animal husbandry department officials we will take the decision to make Bengaluru stary dog-free.
The city's stray dog population is exploding despite the BBMP neutering at least 45,000 animals annually since 2018, according to the survey.
A 2019 survey revealed that only 51 per cent of the 3,09,000 stray dogs in the city had been neutered, but officials say containing the stray dog population is a far steeper challenge than it seems.
BBMP officials involved in the programme admitted that dog-catching is a big challenge.
"If they target 10 or 15 dogs, they manage to capture hardly one or two as the strays hide in culverts and drains," a senior BBMP official told ANI.
Demolition notices against 9 buildings of Kanpur realtor
KANPUR The noose is being tightened against Haji Mohammad Wasi, the builder arrested for allegedly funding the Kanpur violence that erupted on June 3. The Kanpur Development Authority has issued demolition notices against nine of his buildings, which were found to have been raised illegally in an inquiry by the agency, said officials. The builder has been asked to reply to the notices for the nine buildings.
Presidential polls: Droupadi Murmu garners support from Uttarakhand MLAs, MPs
The Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance's presidential candidate, Droupadi Murmu, visited Dehradun on Monday to garner support from legislators and parliamentarians for the July 18 presidential elections. Chief minister Pushkar Singh Dhami received her at Jolly Grant Airport. Murmu and Dhami paid homage to the martyrs of the statehood movement at the memorial site at Dehradun Collectorate. Activists from the Tribal Morcha took out a rally in her support till the CM's office.
Police register fourth FIR against builder Sanjay Chhabria
The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai police has registered a fresh criminal case against builder Sanjay Chhabria of Radius Group for allegedly cheating Yes Bank to the tune of ₹52.12 crore. According to police, Chhabria's firm Sumer Radius Realty Private Limited misused a term loan of ₹52.12 crore taken from Yes Bank by diverting the money to other companies. In March 2019, its account was declared a non-performing asset, an EOW officer said.
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court summons filmmaker Leena Manimekalai over ‘Kaali’ row
Delhi's Tis Hazari Court on Monday issued summons and notice of injunction to “Kaali” filmmaker Leena Manimekalai on a suit seeking to restrain Manimekalai's from depicting Hindu goddess Kaali smoking a cigarette. Additional senior civil judge Abhishek Kumar directed Manimekalai to appear before the court on August 6, saying she needed to be heard before passing any order.
Retired Bangalore University professor wins ₹13 lakh after suing bank
A 65-year-old retired Bangalore University professor won back ₹13 lakh of professor KP Sreenath's retirement funds that he had lost to cyber criminals by suing a national bank after he was denied a refund, along with another ₹35,000 compensation. According to reports, professor KP Sreenath had the shock of his life when he saw that nearly ₹13 lakh of his retirement funds were missing from his bank account with the State Bank of India.
