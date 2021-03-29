Karnataka government rules out lockdown despite sharp Covid-19 spike, bans protests and rallies for 15 days

The Karnataka government announced on Monday there will be no lockdown in the state as of now to curb the surge in cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) but strict actions will be taken against those who don’t follow protocols, according to news agency ANI. It added that no protests and rallies will be allowed for the next 15 days.

Pointing out that the number of Covid-19 cases in apartments has been increasing, the government said no parties or celebrations will be allowed from Monday, ANI reported. This decision can be seen as a follow up to the SNN Raj Lake View apartment in Bengaluru where more than 100 cases were reported in mid February after a function was organised in the complex’s clubhouse.

Karnataka has so far recorded 987,012 Covid-19 disease cases and 12,504 deaths, according to the state health department’s bulletin. On Sunday, 3,082 fresh cases were seen, which have been the highest since November 5 last year when 3,156 cases were reported. The recoveries from the disease are nearing 952,000 while active cases have climbed to 23,037. Karnataka along with neighbouring states Maharashtra, Kerala and other states such as Punjab, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Chattisgarh accounted for 84.5 per cent of the new cases that India reported in the last 24 hours, Union health ministry said on Monday.







