Karnataka: Six-feet long Cobra found in KSRTC bus leaves passengers in panic

Published on Aug 30, 2022 05:21 PM IST

The massive reptile was later rescued by a local snake catcher hours after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.

a six-feet long Cobra was recently found in a moving state-run bus near Sidlaghatta of Karnataka.(Representative image)
a six-feet long Cobra was recently found in a moving state-run bus near Sidlaghatta of Karnataka.(Representative image)
Written by Pathi Venkata Thadhagath | Edited by Sohini Goswami

In a viral video that is doing rounds on social media, a six-feet long Cobra was recently found in a moving state-run bus near Sidlaghatta of Karnataka.

The massive reptile was later rescued by a local snake catcher hours after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.

According to a report by the Times of India, the bus started from Chikkaballapura at 3pm on Saturday. A passenger spotted the snake under his seat in the bus and alerted the conductor about it. The driver had immediately stopped the bus and asked passengers to vacate the bus without panicking. Both driver and conductor immediately informed the officials about the incident and a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj, was sent to the location to catch the silent slithering predator.

Reports further said the reptile had initially gone missing after Raj reached the spot. After searching for half an hour, he found the snake lying in the headlight box of the bus.

The snake, said to be about five-year-old, was later released in a forest nearby.

Raj, who volunteers in many wildlife programmes, used a clamp-like gadget to catch the Cobra.

bengaluru karnataka.
bengaluru karnataka.
Story Saved
Tuesday, August 30, 2022
