Karnataka: Six-feet long Cobra found in KSRTC bus leaves passengers in panic
The massive reptile was later rescued by a local snake catcher hours after it left passengers in the bus panic-stricken.
In a viral video that is doing rounds on social media, a six-feet long Cobra was recently found in a moving state-run bus near Sidlaghatta of Karnataka.
According to a report by the Times of India, the bus started from Chikkaballapura at 3pm on Saturday. A passenger spotted the snake under his seat in the bus and alerted the conductor about it. The driver had immediately stopped the bus and asked passengers to vacate the bus without panicking. Both driver and conductor immediately informed the officials about the incident and a local snake catcher, Prithvi Raj, was sent to the location to catch the silent slithering predator.
Reports further said the reptile had initially gone missing after Raj reached the spot. After searching for half an hour, he found the snake lying in the headlight box of the bus.
The snake, said to be about five-year-old, was later released in a forest nearby.
Raj, who volunteers in many wildlife programmes, used a clamp-like gadget to catch the Cobra.
Rajasthan lawyer, 47, dies by suicide; family accuses police of harassment
A 47-year-old lawyer in Rajasthan's Sri Ganganagar district died by suicide on Monday, prompting his family and the district's lawyers to blame local police officers for the death. They said the police had been harassing the lawyer over a campaign that he launched this year against drug peddling in the area. Lawyers in the district's Anupgarh have also gone on strike to pressure the administration.
Jathedar backs nihangs booked for disrupting Christian event in Amritsar
A day after nihangs were booked for disrupting an event organised by Christian missionaries at Daduana village in Amritsar district, Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh on Tuesday said the case against them should be cancelled as they were only opposing forced religious conversion. The case was registered under Sections 295, 296, 427, 148 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code at Jandiala Guru police station on Monday.
Centre to decide whether two Bengal blasts to be probed by NIA: Calcutta HC
The Calcutta high court on Tuesday ruled that the Centre should decide whether two bomb blasts that took place in Bengal's South 24 Parganas and Malda districts earlier this year should be probed by the National Investigation Agency. A Calcutta high court lawyer, Anindya Sundar Das, filed separate petitions seeking NIA probe into the incidents. There was no reaction from the state government till Tuesday afternoon.
Sukhbir skips Punjab Police SIT summons, appears in Zira court
Former deputy chief minister and Shiromani Akali Dal president Sukhbir Singh Badal on Tuesday skipped the summons sent to him by the Punjab Police special investigation team to appear for questioning in the Kotkapura firing case, citing his appearance in Ferozepur district's Zira court in connection with a case registered for blocking a highway.
BJP is 'baccha chor' party: Manish Sisodia slams Centre in Delhi assembly
Amid the ongoing tussle over corruption allegations, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia on Tuesday came down heavily on the Bharatiya Janata Party for raising baseless questions against the AAP government in Delhi. During a special session of the Delhi assembly, Sisodia said that false news was planted that property papers were found from his bank locker during a CBI search.
