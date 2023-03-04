Learn from us how to treat veterans: Shah

Accusing the Congress of insulting its veterans, Union home minister Amit Shah on Friday said the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi felicitated former Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa on his birthday is something which all political parties should learn on how to treat such leaders. Amit Shah said all political parties should learn “how to treat veterans” on Friday (Amit Shah twitter)

Addressing a public meeting in Bidar, Shah alleged the Congress always insulted its leaders – be it S Nijalingappa or Veerendra Patil, both former Karnataka chief ministers. He said only the BJP knows how to treat party veterans with respect.

“Indira Gandhi finished the future of (former chief minister) Nijalingappa. Rajiv Gandhi insulted (former Karnataka chief minister) B. Veerendra Patil in an airport. Now, it’s Rahul’s turn. Only BJP can get respect for Karnataka,” Shah said.

“Prime Minister Modi was in Karnataka recently and the way he felicitated Yediyurappa in front of the people is something which all the political parties should learn. They should learn how to respect their elderly, stalwarts and popular leaders,” he added.

On February 27, Modi heaped praises on Yediyurappa, who turned 80, indicating that the Bharatiya Janata Party realises his importance in helping the party return to power in the summer’s state election.

Modi garlanded Yediyurappa, who stepped down as chief minister in 2021, draped a shawl around his shoulder and placed a turban on his head, and he later asked people to show respect to the veteran leader by switching on the flashlight on their mobile phones. “...I pray for his long life,” Modi had said.

While the Congress did not comment on Shah’s remarks, the party hit out at the BJP over corruption in the state. A BJP MLA was caught in a bribery case earlier in the day.

“...Shah said he would give a corruption-free government. They seem to know what the destiny of their government is. Seeing the current development, I understand why Amit Shah said this,” Congress MLA Priyank Kharge said.