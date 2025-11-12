Missed Karnataka’s caste census? You can still participate online till November 30

The Karnataka State Commission for Backward Classes has once again extended the deadline for citizens who were unable to participate in the state’s Social and Educational Survey, popularly known as the “caste census.” The large-scale door-to-door survey, which concluded on October 31, recorded an 89.48% participation rate across the state.

Those left out can now complete the enumeration online until November 30, news agency PTI reported.

To ensure everyone has a chance to be included, the Commission has provided an online self-declaration option available at https://kscbcselfdeclaration.karnataka.gov.in.

The initial extension had allowed submissions until November 10, but the deadline has now been pushed further to the end of the month.

“In order to provide an opportunity to everyone to participate in the survey, the period for self-participation through the online link has finally been extended till November 30,” the Commission said in its official statement on Tuesday according to the agency.

The survey began on September 22 and was initially scheduled to conclude by October 7, but the deadline was extended multiple times to improve coverage. So far, data from 6.13 crore residents out of the state’s 6.85 crore projected population (2025 estimate) has been collected.

The ongoing exercise, which uses a 60-question scientific questionnaire, is expected to cost around ₹420 crore. The state had earlier spent ₹165.51 crore on a similar survey conducted in 2015, which was later discarded without being published.

