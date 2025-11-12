KSRTC to offer free Nandini snack kits on Flybus airport services from November 12

Travellers flying in or out of Bengaluru can now expect a little extra comfort on their journey to the airport. Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will officially launch the initiative at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 on November 12.

The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced that passengers travelling on its Flybus airport services will receive complimentary light snack kits featuring products from Nandini, the Karnataka Milk Federation’s flagship brand.

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy will officially launch the initiative at Kempegowda International Airport’s Terminal 2 on November 12, The Hindu reported.

According to KSRTC officials, the initiative is part of the corporation’s ongoing efforts to improve passenger comfort and provide a “flight-like travel experience” on its premium intercity airport shuttle service. It also serves to promote the state’s well-known Nandini brand by showcasing its dairy-based snacks and beverages.

The Flybus service, operated by KSRTC, connects Kempegowda International Airport with several major Karnataka cities and towns, including Mysuru, Mangaluru, Madikeri, Manipal, Udupi, and Kundapur.

Earlier, KSRTC had provided passengers with complimentary bottled drinking water on its premium buses. However, in October 2019, the corporation discontinued single-use plastic bottles as part of its sustainability push, coinciding with the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, the report added.

In addition to launching the snack kit initiative, Minister Ramalinga Reddy will also flag off a new Flybus service connecting Davangere to Kempegowda International Airport on the same day.

According to the publication, the move aligns with KSRTC’s larger goal of improving passenger amenities and expanding connectivity to Bengaluru Airport from tier-2 cities, ensuring more eco-friendly and customer-friendly services in the coming months.

