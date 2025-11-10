Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Pink Line: Launch date pushed by five months again. When will it be operational?

The long-awaited Namma Metro Pink Line in Bengaluru has hit yet another roadblock, this time due to a shortage of train rakes. The delay is expected to push the corridor’s commercial launch by nearly five months, extending the wait for commuters even further. The underground section is expected to open only by December 2026.(AI generated( Google Gemini))

Originally scheduled for inauguration in 2020, the 21.25 km Kalena Agrahara–Nagawara corridor has seen its deadline repeatedly postponed — first to late 2025, then to March 2026, and now to May 2026. Although the elevated section is ready, no train sets have arrived for trial runs yet, as per a report by Bangalore Mirror.

Also read| Bengaluru’s Hosakerehalli flyover to open soon after 60 months of delay, likely to ease ORR traffic

Rake shortage stalls launch

Reportedly, Bharat Earth Movers Limited (BEML), which is contracted to supply 318 Metro coaches to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL), has not yet delivered any trains. Out of these, 96 coaches are designated for the Pink Line and the rest for the Blue Line.

The first prototype rake is expected by the end of December, following which it will take at least two months for testing and safety approvals. A minimum of three trains is required to begin operations, which means the Pink Line is unlikely to open before mid-2026.

Slow construction progress

Work on the Pink Line, which includes 18 stations, began eight years ago and has moved at one of the slowest rates among Metro projects — averaging only 2.5 km per year. Of the total 21.25 km, 7.5 km is elevated (from Kalena Agrahara to Tavarekere) and 13 km runs underground (from Dairy Circle to Nagawara).

The underground section is expected to open only by December 2026. The elevated stretch, covering stations such as Kalena Agrahara, Hulimavu, IIM-Bangalore, JP Nagar 4th Phase, Jayadeva, and Tavarekere, faced several contractor issues during construction.

The initial contract, awarded to Simplex Infra in 2017, was cancelled in 2021 after only 37% of the work was completed. GR Infraprojects later took over and successfully finished the remaining portion within the revised schedule.

Waiting for wheels

Metro officials said services on the elevated section could begin with three or four trains once BEML starts deliveries. Until then, the Pink Line remains ready in structure but not in service — much like the Yellow Line, which faced similar rake shortages earlier.

As Bengaluru continues to grapple with traffic congestion, each delay in the Metro’s expansion pushes commuters’ hopes further. The city’s infrastructure is ready, but its trains are still waiting to roll out.