Bengaluru’s Hosakerehalli flyover to open soon after 60 months of delay, likely to ease ORR traffic

The long-awaited Hosakerehalli flyover near PES University in Bengaluru will finally open in November after a five-year delay. The flyover is expected to ease traffic congestion along the Outer Ring Road (ORR). The flyover was initially given a 15-month deadline for completion, but the timeline stretched to five years. (Representational image-Unsplash)

The flyover was initially given a 15-month deadline for completion, but the timeline stretched to five years. Bengaluru residents experienced severe traffic congestion due to the prolonged construction delay, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) faced criticism for the prolonged delay, prompting the reater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) to issue a 15-day ultimatum for completion.

While civic officials are confident of meeting the new deadline, regular commuters remain doubtful.

Once operational, the flyover is expected to ease bottlenecks at the PES College junction and improve traffic movement in the area, offering long-awaited relief to thousands of daily commuters.

In a separate news, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said the government aims to complete the long-delayed Ejipura Flyover project by June 2026, as he inspected the site along with Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy following his “Walk with Bengaluru” initiative.

During the interaction, residents highlighted a range of civic concerns, from pending infrastructure projects and flooding to traffic chaos and poor connectivity in the Koramangala–Ejipura corridor. The meeting centred on the stalled flyover project, which began before 2019, halted midway, and was recently revived under a new contractor.