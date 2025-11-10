No doctor, no treatment, just forged bills: Bengaluru man held for faking medical bills to claim CM Relief Fund

A 59-year-old man from Bengaluru's Nelamangala has been arrested for allegedly using forged medical documents to claim money from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Bengaluru man held for faking medical bills to claim CM Relief Fund. (Image-Unsplash)

Police said the accused, identified as G Dhananjaya, submitted fake hospital bills and medical papers to obtain financial aid meant for patients in need of emergency treatment, as per a report by Deccan Herald (DH).

Investigations revealed that Dhananjaya, who had completed a Teacher Training Course, had been collecting details of patients who had undergone treatment in private hospitals in Yeshwantpur. Using their information, he is believed to have created forged records and submitted them to the Chief Minister’s home office, ‘Krishna’, to claim the relief amount.

According to police sources, Dhananjaya was not working alone. Four others — Kyathanna, Jayamma, Yashodamma, and Chandrashekar, all from Bengaluru Rural district — were also named as suspects. Kyathanna and one other suspect have since passed away. Dhananjaya allegedly filed another application later, attempting to claim benefits a second time.

In May this year, officials in the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) noticed irregularities in some of the applications but could not identify their source. The case came to light on 5 November, when Dhananjaya visited the CM’s office on the second floor of Vidhana Soudha to ask about a delay in the payment for one of the fake applications.

His inquiries raised suspicion among the staff, who alerted the Vidhana Soudha police. Officers questioned him and soon uncovered the forgery.

Police said Dhananjaya had gathered Aadhaar numbers, bank account information, and other personal details from several people, promising to help them access the relief fund. He then demanded a commission of ₹50,000 from each person after the money was sanctioned. The accused reportedly used the proceeds for his personal expenses.

Officials are now probing whether he was involved in similar fraudulent activities earlier.