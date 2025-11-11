After dumping garbage back at violators’ doorsteps, Bengaluru North to fine vacant site owners for neglect: Report

The Bengaluru North City Corporation has intensified its cleanliness drive, warning property owners of vacant plots to maintain their sites or face fines. Commissioner Pommala Sunil Kumar directed ward engineers to take strict action against owners whose neglected properties have turned into garbage dumping grounds. The Commissioner directed immediate clean-up of littered sites and special sanitation drives in Bengaluru North Corporation to address hygiene issues raised by residents.(Reddit)

Vacant sites filled with garbage must be cleared immediately, and if owners cannot be traced or fail to clean up, fines should be imposed or the cost recovered through their property tax, Kumar instructed during an inspection of Pulakeshinagar, Byatarayanapura, and Sarvagnanagar constituencies, said a report by The New Indian Express.

Several unmaintained plots were found to be littered with waste and debris, some left unattended due to legal disputes. The commissioner ordered immediate clean-up operations and asked officials to organise special sanitation drives across these divisions, said the report. Complaints from senior citizens about poor hygiene in border areas between wards were also addressed, with on-the-spot instructions to resolve inter-division issues.

Kumar further stressed the need for timely door-to-door waste collection and proper segregation to prevent blackspots from recurring.

Meanwhile, the Bengaluru East City Corporation launched a parallel clean-up drive on Monday, removing garbage piles, discarded household items, and construction debris, said the report. Over 60 tonnes of silt were cleared from drains in KR Puram and Mahadevapura, as part of an effort led by Additional Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar.

Officials also cleared a 5.3 km stretch from Vaddarapalya Circle to Hennur-Bagalur Road, fixed potholes, removed hanging cables and flex banners, and checked for water stagnation. Around 180 pourakarmikas, supported by 20 tractors and six auto-tippers, participated in the operation aimed at keeping the city’s neighbourhoods cleaner and safer.