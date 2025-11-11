Cold wave alert: Bengaluru sees early winter chill as temperatures dip below normal, says IMD

A noticeable dip in temperatures across Karnataka has brought a winter-like chill to Bengaluru and several other parts of the state, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The latest IMD bulletin reported a marked fall in minimum temperatures, particularly over South Interior Karnataka, with several regions recording temperatures well below normal. The IMD forecasted cold wave conditions for several regions around Bengaluru, with clear skies and pleasant afternoons expected as the city transitions into early winter.(Raj K Raj / HT Photo)

Bengaluru sees early winter

According to the latest temperature data recorded across Bengaluru, the city experienced mild daytime warmth and slightly cooler nights. Bengaluru City registered a minimum temperature of 17.5 degrees Celsius, 1.2 degrees Celsius below normal, indicating a noticeable dip in early morning temperatures.

At Kempegowda International Airport (KIAL), the minimum dropped to 16.6 degrees Celsius, which is 1 degree Celsius below normal, suggesting crisp, pleasant morning conditions typical of Bengaluru’s transition into early winter.

Karnataka to remain cold and dry

Belagavi recorded the lowest minimum temperature in the plains at 11.2 degrees Celsius, the bulletin said, signalling an early onset of cold conditions.

Cold wave conditions are expected to persist over Bidar, Belagavi, Vijayapura, Bagalkote, and Kalaburagi for the next three to four days, with minimum temperatures likely to remain 2 degrees Celsius to 3 degrees Celsius below normal at isolated places across Interior Karnataka, said the IMD.

Despite the chill, dry weather is likely to continue across Coastal, North Interior, and South Interior Karnataka, weather predictions by the agency said.

Bengaluru weather forecast

For Bengaluru city and surrounding areas, the forecast suggests mainly clear skies for the next two days. Misty conditions are expected during the early morning hours, with maximum and minimum temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively.

Residents can expect crisp mornings and pleasant afternoons as the city gradually transitions into a cooler phase typical of early winter.