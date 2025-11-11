Gibbon, monkey, hornbill: What Bengaluru customs seized from Bangkok flyers at Kempegowda International Airport

In a fresh development, Bengaluru Customs officials have arrested three passengers arriving from Bangkok at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in two separate incidents involving the smuggling of exotic wildlife and narcotics. The seizures and arrests took place on November 9, officials confirmed on Monday. Two separate incidents on November 9 led to the arrest of three individuals at Bengaluru airport, who were caught smuggling various species of wildlife as well as narcotic substances. (HT Photo/Representative image)

ALSO READ | Bengaluru police tighten security after deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Report

In the first case, two passengers arriving from Bangkok were intercepted by Customs officers during routine checks at KIA. Upon inspection, officials discovered several exotic wildlife species hidden in their luggage, including a white-cheeked gibbon, a monkey, and a hornbill. These animals are protected under international and Indian wildlife conservation laws.

ALSO READ | Bengaluru’s Namma Metro Pink Line: Launch date pushed by five months again. When will it be operational?

The passengers were immediately detained, and the seized species were handed over to the concerned authorities for further examination and care, customs officials said in an X post. They also confirmed that both individuals were arrested under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

“On 09.11.2025, #BengaluruCustoms officers at KIA, Bengaluru, intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized exotic wildlife species including white-Cheeked Gibbon, Monkey and Horn-bill. The pax have been arrested under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” the X post noted.

ALSO READ | BJP slams Congress over ‘VVIP treatment’ for high-risk inmates in Bengaluru jail

In a separate operation carried out on the same day, Customs officials intercepted another passenger who had also arrived from Bangkok. A thorough examination of his baggage led to the recovery of 2.99 kilograms of hydroponic ganja, an illegally cultivated high-grade form of cannabis. The seized narcotics were estimated to be worth ₹1.04 crore in the illicit market. Following the discovery, the passenger was arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.