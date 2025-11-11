Bengaluru police tighten security after deadly car blast near Delhi's Red Fort: Report

Following a deadly car blast near Delhi’s Red Fort on Monday evening, Bengaluru Police have stepped up city wide security and issued an alert to all deputy commissioners of police (DCPs). The Police Commissioner has instructed every division to tighten checks and maintain heightened vigilance throughout the city. Enhanced checks at police stations and surprise inspections at hotels will be conducted in Bengaluru to ensure public safety after the explosion in Delhi killed eight and injured around 20.(PTI)

According to the directive, nakabandis (police check points) are to be set up within all police station jurisdictions, with officers conducting detailed inspections of suspicious vehicles and individuals, a report by news agency PTI said.

The circular issued by cops also calls for surprise checks at hotels, paying guest accommodations, and lodges to verify the identities of guests and monitor any unusual activity. In addition, police units have been told to remain watchful near the homes and offices of VIPs, foreign embassies, and public buildings, while keeping an eye out for unattended cars or objects that may pose a threat, the report said.

Security has been bolstered around critical and crowded zones, including airports, metro and railway stations, government offices, markets, malls, and residential areas, it added. Additional patrols have also been deployed across these locations to ensure public safety.

What happened in Delhi

The explosion near Red Fort occurred around 6:52 pm on Monday, killing at least eight people and injuring about 20 others. The powerful blast engulfed several vehicles in flames as the area, busy with evening crowds, descended into chaos.

