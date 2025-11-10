Liquor, cut fruits, prisoners dancing: Another video of Bengaluru Central Jail goes viral

A row has erupted after a viral video from Bengaluru Central Jail showed inmates, including ISIS terrorists and rapists, using mobile phones and watching television inside the prison premises. Now, another such video from the jail has gone viral, showing inmates hosting lavish parties with alcohol and snacks, and dancing with one another. The prison authorities have launched an internal inquiry to identify those responsible for the lapses in security at the prison.(Screengrab/X via @karnatakaportf)

The latest video showed disposable glasses filled with liquor, along with plates of cut fruits and fried peanuts, neatly set up for what appeared to be a party inside the jail. Four small liquor bottles placed in order could be seen in the video, while a few inmates danced to the sound of banging utensils. HT.com cannot independently verify the authenticity of the visuals.

What Karnataka home minister said on the videos

State home minister G Parameshwara said on Sunday that he had taken serious note of the alleged irregularities at the prison and added that he had asked for a report from additional director general of police (prisons) B Dayananda.

“I have asked him (ADGP Dayananda) to give me a report. If the report is not satisfactory, I will set up a separate committee and take corrective measures. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough, because these things should not happen again,” the minister said.

“They (prison officials) often say there is a shortage of staff, but the existing staff should at least perform their duties well. That is not an excuse. If they provide television, mobile phones and other things on the pretext of a lack of staff, then why should it be called a jail?” he added.

The minister said that the government had already approved the installation of CCTV cameras and jammers in prisons. Responding to the videos of inmates having access to mobile phones, he said, “Not just terrorists, phones or any other facilities should not be in anyone’s hand inside the jail. No one will call it a jail then.”

On Saturday, the prison authorities launched an internal inquiry to verify the authenticity of the videos and identify those responsible for the lapses in security at the prison.