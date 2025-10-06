Viral video of rowdy's birthday party in Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara jail sparks outrage. Watch

The video stars Srinivasa, alias "Gubbachhi Seena", a rowdy sheeter currently jailed for allegedly murdering a rival earlier this year, a social media post noted. In the now-viral clip, Seena is seen celebrating with full flair, wearing a garland made of apples, surrounded by fellow inmates, and cutting a birthday cake with a knife.

Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Prison is making headlines, and not for the right reasons. A viral video doing the rounds on social media has sparked outrage and triggered an official probe, after it appeared to show an undertrial prisoner throwing himself a birthday party inside the high-security prison.

Mobile phones are strictly banned inside prisons, raising serious concerns about how such footage was recorded and leaked. While some reports claim the celebration took place months ago, the prison department is now verifying the timeline and investigating potential lapses in security.

What truly set the cat among the pigeons was the tip-off, reportedly from a family member of the murder victim, that brought the video to the authorities’ attention.

The incident has triggered a political storm too. Former top cop and BJP leader Bhaskar Rao lashed out at the Congress-led state government, sarcastically asking how an entire cake managed to sneak past jail security. He slammed the Siddaramaiah government, calling the situation a “total collapse of law and order.”

“Parrapana Agrahara Jail is in news again !!!!! A massive cake enters the jail and a rowdy with all his incarcerated mini Rowdies celebrate his birthday with total impunity and the same is recorded and uploaded on Social Media…..!!!!!!” his post stated.