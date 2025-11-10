Min orders probe over jail violations in B’luru

Home minister G Parameshwara on Sunday said he had taken note of alleged violations of prison regulations by inmates at the Bengaluru Central Prison after purported videos shot inside the prison surfaced on social media, wherein inmates were seen using mobile phones, celebrating their birthdays with lavish parties, and watching television inside the premises Dr G Parameshwara (HT PHOTO)

Parameshwara said that the additional director general of police (prisons) B Dayananda to submit a detailed report on the matter. “If the report is not satisfactory, I will set up a separate committee and take corrective measures. I will not tolerate this nonsense. Enough is enough, because these things should not happen again,” he said.

According to police, the clips hit the peak of their virality on social media on Saturday, prompting authorities to initiate suo moto action.

The purported footage — now under investigation — shows several high-profile inmates, including convicted serial rapist Umesh Reddy and suspected ISIS recruiter Zuhaib Hameed Shakeel Manna, seemingly enjoying privileges far opposed to prison regulations. One clip purportedly shows Reddy operating an Android phone beside a television set in his barrack, while another shows prisoners dancing, drinking alcohol, and eating non-vegetarian food.

Senior officials said the authenticity of the clips, the date of recording, and the source of the leak are being verified. “It is being investigated how these prisoners obtained mobile phones, who brought the phones inside the prison, who handed them to the inmates, when the footage was recorded, who circulated it to the media, and so on,” additional inspector general of police (prisons) PV Anand Reddy said in a statement.

Among those purportedly seen in the videos, officials confirmed, are Reddy and Manna —raising concerns about how inmates with serious criminal backgrounds may have accessed electronic devices. Another clip appears to show Telugu actor Tarun, an undertrial in a gold smuggling case, further fuelling speculation about preferential treatment.

Parameshwara said he had directed the ADGP to identify and act against officials responsible for the lapses. “They often say there is a shortage of staff, but the existing staff should at least perform their duties well. That is not an excuse. If they provide television, mobile phones, and other things on the pretext of lack of staff, then why should it be called a jail?” he said.

He added that the government had already approved the installation of CCTV cameras and mobile jammers in prisons across Karnataka. “It has been implemented in some places. I am going to hold a meeting to take it seriously. We had suspended a few officers when such incidents took place in Belagavi and Mangaluru. I told ADGP Dayananda that someone must be held accountable for this. I have asked him to initiate action against the officials involved,” he said.

Asked about prisoners possessing phones, the minister was categorical. “Not just terrorists, phones or any other facilities should not be in anyone’s hand inside the jail. No one will call it a jail then,” he said.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, responding to the controversy, said the government would ensure strict action. “The DG of Prisons was on leave. The Home Minister has called for a high-level meeting tomorrow. Strict action will be taken against whoever is found guilty. We will ensure that such incidents do not recur in the future,” he said.

The episode adds to a growing list of embarrassments for the state’s prison department. Bengaluru’s Parappana Agrahara Central Jail has repeatedly drawn attention for similar breaches — from inmates celebrating birthdays with elaborate cakes to reports of luxury items being smuggled in. In an earlier episode, a local gangster known as Gubbachi Seena was filmed cutting a cake while wearing a garland made of apples inside the facility.