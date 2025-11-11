Masked man seen driving Hyundai i20 minutes before blast near Red Fort | Watch

As probe into the shocking blast near Red Fort in New Delhi deepens, a fresh pic has emerged, showing a masked man driving the Hyundai i20 car minutes before an explosion ripped through the vehicle. A masked man was seen driving the Hyundai i20 car that later witnessed a blast near Red Fort in New Delhi(HT Photo)

The new visuals are from a parking lot and show a man wearing a black mask driving Hyundai i20 with number plate HR26CE7674.

At least eight people were killed, 20 others were injured and several vehicles were gutted in the explosion that took place near Red Fort at around 6:52 pm on Monday, when the streets were bustling with crowds.

According to news agency ANI, cops have obtained CCTV footage showing the suspect's car entering and exiting the parking lot, and it indicates that the suspect was alone at the time.

"Investigators are now tracing the route towards Daryaganj, while more than 100 CCTV clips, including footage from nearby toll plazas, are being examined to establish the complete movement of the vehicle," the agency quoted sources.

It was earlier reported that a CCTV clip helped investigators trace the Hyundai car's trip before the high-intensity blast. As per the clip, the vehicle reached near Sunehri Masjid through the Daryaganj market area around 4 pm, nearly three hours before the blast.

"It was being driven on the Chhata Rail Chow before taking a U-turn and moving towards Lower Subash Marg. The CCTV footage shows that the car was approaching a signal and had slowed down when the explosion occurred," an official said.

What led to the explosion?

A high-intensity explosion tore through a Hyundai i20 car on Netaji Subhash Marg near a traffic signal on Monday evening, close to the Lal Quila metro station.

The incident has far led to eight deaths and over 20 injuries, triggering panic across the city. Stringent laws like the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and the Explosives Act are among charges under which the Delhi Police have filed a case.

Cops are still trying to find out what led to the explosion and forensic team was seen collecting samples from the explosion site early in the morning on Tuesday.

An officer has said that investigators are exploring whether the blast was caused by an explosive device that detonated accidentally during transport. While it was initially suspected that it may have been a CNG cylinder, an officer has said that doesn't appear to be the case.

The officer also suggested the use of ammonia gel or a similar explosive, but there is no official confirmation on the cause yet.

(Inputs from HT correspondents)