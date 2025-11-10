Blast in a car near Delhi's Red Fort, 8 dead

At least eight people died and several were injured in a powerful explosion that tore through a car parked near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, setting several other vehicles ablaze, officials said. The blast was so powerful that it shattered windows of vehicles parked several metres away.(Sanjeev Verma/HT Photo)

The blast, which occurred near Gate No. 1 of the Lal Quila Metro Station, was so intense that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard across nearby buildings.

According to the Delhi Fire Services, the explosion triggered fires in three to four vehicles. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot as police cordoned off the area and issued a high alert across the city. Track Red Fort car blast live updates

According to the latest information, seven fire tenders have been dispatched to the location after the call was received at 7:05 PM. Delhi Police has restricted Entry and exit of Gate numbers 1 & 4 at Lal Qila. However, Delhi Metro services are running normally throughout the entire network.

The authorities have sounded a high alert in Delhi after the explosion. Mumbai and Uttar Pradesh have also been put on high alert.

"The car in front of me was about two feet away. I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car," an auto driver, who got injured due to the blast, told PTI.

This comes on a day when Jammu and Kashmir police, in coordination with other agencies, busted a terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind and spanning Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

Eight people, including three doctors, were arrested after the terror module was busted in Faridabad. Three hundred sixty kilograms of explosives and weapons were also found in a house in Dhauj village, rented by one of the doctors.