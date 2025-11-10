‘Blast in i20 car, all angles being probed’: Amit Shah on major Delhi explosion near Red Fort | Watch

Union home minister Amit Shah has said all possibilities are being investigated in the car blast near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, and that he would keep the public updated throughout. He also shared key details so far, at 9:30pm, before he headed to the spot. Union home minister Amit Shah shared some details of the November 10 evening blast near Red Fort in Delhi.(PTI File Photo)

“This evening, around 7 pm, a blast occurred in a Hyundai i20 car at the Subhash Marg traffic signal near the Red Fort in Delhi. The blast injured some pedestrians and damaged some vehicles. Preliminary reports indicate that some people have lost their lives,” he said.

“Within 10 minutes of receiving the information, teams from the Delhi Crime Branch and Delhi Special Branch arrived at the spot. The NSG and NIA teams, along with the FSL, have now begun a thorough investigation,” he added.

“Orders have been given to examine all nearby CCTV cameras. I have also spoken to the Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge. The Delhi CP and the Special Branch in-charge are present at the spot,” he said.

He further added, "We are exploring all possibilities and will conduct a thorough investigation, taking all possibilities into account. All options will be investigated immediately and we will present the results to the public. I will be heading to the spot shortly and will also visit the hospital immediately."