At 6:52 pm, a car stopped at red light in front of Red Fort, then blast, mayhem: Blow-by-blow account of Delhi explosion

At peak hours in a massively crowded area in perhaps the most famous tourist area in Delhi, when a car stopped at the red light near the metro station gate in front of Red Fort. It had been moving slow. The time was 6:52 pm when it stopped at the traffic signal. Then, it exploded. A police personnel inspects charred vehicles at the blast site after an explosion near the Red Fort in Delhi on November 10, 2025.(AFP)

Several people nearby were blown apart, their body parts strewn. Multiple cars caught fire, and windowpanes were blown, buildings shook. Eight deaths were reported so far, and the reason for the car blast remained under investigation.

Just after the high-intensity blast, it took about three minutes for someone to call the fire brigade.

Where did the blast occur?

The call came in at 6:55/6:56 pm, a note shared by the Delhi fire department said: “CALL TYPE: Some kind of Blast and Vehicle Fire, ADDRESS: Lal Qila metro Station Gate No.1 near Gauri Shankar Mandir Some kind of Blast and Vehicle Fire.”

The spot on Subhash Marg is in a central tourist area, and generally sees rush of locals too, with Chandni Chowk and other major spots within walking distance. The place has a number of places of worship.

The facade of the Mughal-era fort proper is several metres from the blast spot, but its lawns are right across the road.

Reasons yet unknown — fears and speculation peaking — cops from Delhi Police and some central agencies reached the spot.

By 7:34, one death was confirmed. Twenty minutes later, news came in from the LNJP Hospital nearby. The toll was eight by 8 pm.

Fear echoes across India, online

High alert was, meanwhile, sounded across the national capital after the explosion near the 17th-century sandstone fort that's a symbol of government in India even now, and from which the Prime Minister speaks on August 15, India's Independence Day.

Multiple big cities such as Mumbai and Kolkata were out on alert immediately, and then the entire states of Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan followed.

Back at the spot, officers from the National Investigation Agency (NIA), which is tasked with probing terrorism-related and other crimes that affect national security, also reached within the hour.

Forensic evidence was being gathered while social media went abuzz recalling major blasts in Delhi, including the most recent terror attack outside the high court in 2011 and the serial blasts that occurred almost to the day 20 years ago. There was more immediate feed for the fear too — a massive terror module busted in neighbouring Faridabad, Haryana, just hours earlier on Monday.

But no connection was made by the investigators yet.

Investigation underway: ‘All angles being probed’

PM Narendra Modi had already spoken to home minister Amit Shah, who was constantly in touch by now with Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha. Shah said all possibilities were being investigated.

Modi posted on X at 9:42 pm: “Condolences to those who have lost their loved ones in the blast in Delhi earlier this evening. May the injured recover at the earliest. Those affected are being assisted by authorities. Reviewed the situation with Home Minister Amit Shah Ji and other officials.”

It was police commissioner Golcha who gave the exact time of blast, possibly found via cameras and other tech. “Today, at around 6.52 PM, a slow-moving vehicle stopped at the red light. An explosion happened in that vehicle, and due to the explosion, nearby vehicles were also damaged,” the commissioner told reporters before Shah identified the vehicle as a Hyundai i20 hatchback.

"All agencies, FSL, NIA, are here... The situation is being monitored. The home minister also called us, and information is being shared with him from time to time," Golcha added.