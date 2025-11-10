High alert was sounded in Delhi after an explosion occurred near the Red Fort Metro Station on Monday evening, killing at least eight people and damaging some vehicles in the vicinity. Authorities have sounded a high alert after an explosion occured near Red Fort Metro Station (HT Photo)

The blast took place near Gate number 1 of the Metro station after some vehicles caught fire. The Delhi fire department said that they received a call regarding the explosion, after which they reached the spot.

Eight people lost their lives and several others were injured following the explosions which took place on Monday evening. Seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot after a call was received at 7:05 PM, according to an official. The area was cordoned off for the public.

The blast was reportedly so powerful that it shattered the windows of vehicles parked several metres away and was heard in nearby buildings of the congested area.

Visuals from the area showed raging fire from the burning cars as people rushed in panic.

A local shopkeeper present at the site of the explosion reported that he had never heard “such a loud explosion” in his life. He also told ANI that he felt they were going to die. An eyewitness also recounted the aftermath of the explosion, stating that he saw body parts on the road. A team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also arrived at the explosion site to assess the extent of the damage.

This latest news comes a day after Jammu Kashmir police, along with other agencies, busted a terror module involving the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind. The operation spanned across Kashmir, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

This is a developing story. We will update this with further information.