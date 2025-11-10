'Saw body parts spread on road': Witnesses describe Delhi Red Fort blast horror

A massive explosion in a car near Delhi's Red Fort Metro Station killed at least eight persons on Monday evening, with witnesses describing the horrific moment of the blast as one where they felt as if they “were all going to die”. Others even said that they saw “body parts” spread on the road after the incident. Red fort blast news latest updates: At least seven fire tenders are at the scene. (PTI)

Delhi Fire Services and LNJP hospital confirmed that eight persons have died and 12 others have been injured in the blast. Several vehicles caught fire and sustained damages in the explosion that took place near the Lal Qila Metro Station Gate No 1. Follow live updates on the Red Fort blast news here

The fire services department said it received a call regarding the explosion at around 7 pm, following which the area was cordoned off and the national capital was placed on high alert. A total of seven fire tenders were rushed to the spot, and a team from the Delhi Police Special Cell also reached there.

‘Saw someone’s hand on road…'

“I never heard such a loud explosion ever in my life. I fell three times due to the explosion. It felt as if we were all going to die,” a local shopkeeper told news agency ANI.

A local present at the spot said when they neared the scene, "we saw body parts spread on the road. No one could figure out what happened". He added that several cars have also been damaged.

"When we saw someone's hand on the road, we were absolutely shocked. I can't explain it in words," he told news agency ANI.

A local resident, Rajdhar Pandey, speaking to the news agency said he saw the flames from his house and then came down to see what happened. He said there was a "loud explosion".

ALSO READ | Mumbai, entire Uttar Pradesh put on red alert after Red Fort car blast

An auto driver, Zeeshan, who got injured due to the blast told news agency PTI that the car was in front of him, "about two feet away". He added, I don’t know whether there was a bomb in it or something else, but it exploded. It was a Swift Dzire car."

Deputy Chief Fire Officer AK Malik told the news agency that they got information regarding a blast “in a car near Chandni Chowk Metro Station”, saying that seven units were sent to the spot immediately. He added, “At 7:29 PM, the fire was brought under control.”

Entire Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra's Mumbai have also been placed on alert after the blast in Delhi.